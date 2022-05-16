Softball: Parker homers twice, tops Fort 9-5 May 16, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JANESVILLE -- Nariyah Lot and Hannan Bolly both hit home runs as Janesville Parker topped the visiting Fort Atkinson softball team 9-5 in a nonconference game on Monday.Mikaya Cave singled in a run with two away in the Fort (7-11) first inning before Ashlie Riley, who was 3-for-4, added a run-scoring triple in the second and scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0.Lot hit a three-run shot to center with two away in the third to tie it.In the Blackhawks fourth, Cave doubled on a liner to center and scored on a base knock to right by Sofia Unate. Alex Theriault scored via error to make it 5-3.Bolly hit a two-run go-ahead home run with left with two away in the Parker fifth. Emily Becker and Lot added run-scoring hits with two outs in the sixth for the final margin.For starter Madison Klauer allowed eight earned on nine hits over six innings in the loss.JANESVILLE PARKER 9, FORT ATKINSON 5Fort Atkinson 012 200 0 -- 5 11 2Janesville Parker 003 123 x -- 9 9 3Leading hitters -- FA: Riley 3x4 (2B, 3B), Pease 2x4, Cave 2x3 (2B); JP: Becker 3x4 (2B), Lot 2x4 (HR), Bolly 2x3 (HR), Payne 2x3.Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- FA: Klauer L; 6-9-9-8-2-1; JP: Lot W; 3.1.-9-5-4-1-1, Keller 2.2-2-0-0-0-6, Bolly 1-0-0-0-0-1. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.