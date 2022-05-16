Blackhawks fall to Vikings

JANESVILLE -- Nariyah Lot and Hannan Bolly both hit home runs as Janesville Parker topped the visiting Fort Atkinson softball team 9-5 in a nonconference game on Monday.

Mikaya Cave singled in a run with two away in the Fort (7-11) first inning before Ashlie Riley, who was 3-for-4, added a run-scoring triple in the second and scored on a passed ball to make it 3-0.

Lot hit a three-run shot to center with two away in the third to tie it.

In the Blackhawks fourth, Cave doubled on a liner to center and scored on a base knock to right by Sofia Unate. Alex Theriault scored via error to make it 5-3.

Bolly hit a two-run go-ahead home run with left with two away in the Parker fifth. Emily Becker and Lot added run-scoring hits with two outs in the sixth for the final margin.

For starter Madison Klauer allowed eight earned on nine hits over six innings in the loss.

JANESVILLE PARKER 9, FORT ATKINSON 5

Fort Atkinson 012 200 0 -- 5 11 2

Janesville Parker 003 123 x -- 9 9 3

Leading hitters -- FA: Riley 3x4 (2B, 3B), Pease 2x4, Cave 2x3 (2B); JP: Becker 3x4 (2B), Lot 2x4 (HR), Bolly 2x3 (HR), Payne 2x3.

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- FA: Klauer L; 6-9-9-8-2-1; JP: Lot W; 3.1.-9-5-4-1-1, Keller 2.2-2-0-0-0-6, Bolly 1-0-0-0-0-1.

