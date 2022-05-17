JEFFERSON — Two teams with strong aspirations of competing in the WIAA State Softball Tournament next month got together for a nonconference game at Riverfront Park on Tuesday.
Poynette pushed across single runs in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings en route to knocking off the Jefferson softball team 3-2, snapping the Eagles’ 17-game win streak.
The Pumas’ Alli Ripp scored via error in the outfield to make it 2-2 in the seventh. It was the Eagles’ only error of an otherwise stellar game defensively.
After Jefferson went 1-2-3 against winning pitcher Holly Lowenberg in the home half of the seventh, Lowenberg led off the eighth with a solo homer to center.
Lowenberg retired the side in order in the eighth, working all eight innings while striking out nine with one walk while permitting two earned runs on eight hits.
“This was a playoff-type atmosphere versus a really good team,” Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. “We learned a lot about ourselves. We’ll face another good opponent in Monona Grove later in the week and then get ready for the playoffs next week. I expect our team to bounce back and move forward.”
Jefferson freshman reliever Ashlyn Enke entered in the sixth and allowed a jam-shot single to load the bases with two away. Enke then got Laken Wagner to pop out on the infield to end the frame. Enke tossed 2 1/3 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits with one strikeout in the loss.
Eagle freshman starter Breleigh Mengel pitched 5 2/3 strong innings, allowing an earned run on six hits with no strikeouts, no walks.
“Breleigh pitched well and threw strikes,” Peterson said. “We played great defense behind her and she did a great job. In the fifth, Breleigh had a huge hit to make it 2-0. She had a good day and pitched well enough for the win. We just didn’t make enough plays to finish on top.”
Jefferson senior leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski, who was 3-for-4, lined a single to left in the first, stole second, advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by sophomore Lily Fairfield before scoring on a wild pitch.
In the home half of the fifth, Serdynski bunted for a hit, moved up a base on both a sacrifice bunt by Fairfield and a ground out by senior Aidyn Messmann before crossing home to make it 2-0 on a base knock by Mengel, who fouled off four offerings from Lowenberg before driving the eighth pitch she saw into center.
After a single by freshman Hildie Dempsey, who was 3-for-4, Lowenberg recorded a strikeout to strand two runners in scoring position for the Division 3 fifth-ranked Pumas (15-5).
Brooke Steinhorst doubled with two outs in the Poynette sixth and scored two hitters later on a single to right by Kassidy McCaffery to cut the lead to 2-1.
“They have good hitters and took advantage of a small mistake we made,” Peterson said of the difference in the game. “We overall have to do a better job putting the ball in play even against a really good pitcher in Lowenberg. We didn’t put enough balls in play and left some runners on base.”
The Eagles (20-2), who are top-ranked in Division 2, stranded Dempsey at third in the second and left the bases loaded in the fourth.
Jefferson closes the regular season at Monona Grove on Thursday.
POYNETTE 3, JEFFERSON 2 (8)
Poynette 000 001 11 — 3 10 1
Jefferson 100 010 000 — 2 8 1
Leading hitters — P: Lowenberg 3x4 (HR), McCaffery 2x4, Klink 2x4, Steinhorst (2B); J: Serdynski 3x4, Dempsey 3x4 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Lowenberg W; 8-8-2-2-9-1; J: Mengel 5.2-6-1-1-0-0, Enke L; 2.1-4-2-1-1-0.
