The Blackhawks’ softball season got off to a roaring start.
Freshman Ashlie Riley broke a five-all tie with a three-run inside-the-park home run as Fort Atkinson knocked off Edgewood 9-5 in a season-opening game at home on Tuesday.
Riley smoked a shot off the right-center field fence in the sixth inning and used her wheels to score on the play, giving Fort an 8-5 edge. Macey Pease, who was 2-for-4 with a double, added an insurance run with an RBI later in the frame.
“Ashlie has a good eye for the ball,” said Fort Atkinson softball coach Lindsay Jilek, who was making her varsity coaching debut. “She saw the slow pitch come in and took advantage of it.”
The Crusaders (0-2) had scored twice in the top of the sixth to tie it.
Fort starter Madison Klauer earned the decision with a complete-game performance. She struck out five and walked one while allowing five earned on seven hits.
Kaylee Jordan was 3-for-4 and Riley went 2-for-4.
“The best thing about this game is our team stuck together,” Jilek said. “It was fun to watch the girls come together and get good a good win. Seeing these kids come together as a program is very cool to watch as a coach.
“Were blessed to have kids who are younger, so our team is growing. We definitely have to work on the strikeout situation (12 of Fort’s 18 outs came via strikeout). That surprised me. These girls face former college pitchers in practice. For them to have this is unusual.”
