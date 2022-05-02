JEFFERSON — Senior Julia Ball hit a grand slam as part of a 10-run third inning as Jefferson’s softball team routed Evansville 12-0 in a Rock Valley game at Riverfront Park on Monday.
Ball’s one-out shot to center on an 0-2 pitch from Evansville’s Haley Ross made it 8-0. Senior Aidyn Messmann and freshmen Hildie Dempsey and Ashlyn Enke each had run-scoring singles to cap the double-digit rally for the Eagles (12-1, 11-1 RVC).
Dempsey struck out five over three innings of one-hit ball, allowing just a single while walking one, to pick up the decision. Dempsey struck out the side in the first and retired the first eight hitters she faced. Freshman reliever Breleigh Mengel fanned three in two shutout frames.
Messmann had an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the first and Ball made it 2-0 Eagles with a run-scoring single in the second. Jefferson, which won its ninth straight game, had nine hits and sent 15 hitters to the dish in the third.
Sophomore Lily Fairfield — the team’s No. 2 hitter — went 3-for-4 and scored three times. Leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski, a senior, had two hits. Ball finished 3-for-3 while Messmann and Enke, who scored twice, had two hits apiece.
Ross allowed 12 runs (eight earned) on 13 hits over four innings in the loss.
The Eagles travel to face McFarland today at 5 p.m.
JEFFERSON 12, EVANSVILLE 0 (5)
Evansville 000 00 — 0 1 2
Jefferson 11(10) 0x — 12 13 1
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 2x4, Fairfield 3x4 (2B, 3B), Ai. Messmann 2x3, Enke 2x3, Ball 3x3 (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — E: Ross L; 4-13-12-8-1-2; J: Dempsey W; 3-1-0-0-5-1, Mengel 2-0-0-0-3-0.
OREGON 9, FORT ATKINSON 5
Kate Davis and Hailey Berman each hit home runs as Oregon topped the host Fort Atkinson softball team 9-5 in a Badger Conference game on Monday.
Berman gave the Panthers a 2-1 edge in the third with a two-out, two-run shot to left and added an RBI single in the fifth to make it 5-1. Davis’ leadoff shot to left in the seventh pushed the Oregon lead to 7-3.
Fort’s Alyssa Heagney hit a two-run home run to center on an 0-1 pitch with one out in the seventh for the final margin.
Oregon starter Emily Crowe earned the win, throwing four innings while allowing two earned on two hits with five strikeouts.
Blackhawks starter Madison Klauer allowed nine earned on 15 hits, striking out seven with four walks, in seven frames in the loss.
The Blackhawks (4-7, 4-5 Badger) host Beaver Dam today at 5 p.m.
OREGON 9,
FORT ATKINSON 5
Oregon 002 130 3 — 9 15 0
Fort 100 011 2 — 5 3 0
Leading hitters — O: Baumgartner 2x5 (2 2B), Etienne 3x5 (2B), Berman 3x5 (HR), Davis 3x3 (2B, HR), Richter 2x4; FA: Heagney (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — O: Crowe W; 4-2-2-2-5-3, Zych 3-1-3-2-6-5; FA: Klauer L; 7-15-9-9-4-7.
LAKE MILLS 7,
LUTHER PREP 1
LAKE MILLS — Avery Chilson pitched a complete game two-hitter with 10 strikeouts as the Lake Mills softball team topped visiting Luther Prep 7-1 in a Capitol North game on Monday.
Chilson walked two and gave up an earned run, throwing 65 of her 94 pitches for strikes in the victory. She struck out the side in the third and sixth innings.
Offensively, Ava Kleinfeldt singled to open the third inning and scored on a base knock by Haydenn Sellnow. Belle Topel, Payton Quest and Emily Wollin then each drew walks with the bases loaded to make it 4-0 L-Cats (13-1, 6-1 Capitol North).
Emma Bortulin doubled home a run in the Phoenix fourth.
The L-Cats added three runs in the sixth via error, hit batsmen and when Kottwitz, who was 2-for-4, scored on a passed ball for the final margin.
LPS starter Mady Eckl took the loss, allowing seven runs (four earned) on seven hits, walking five with four strikeouts, in six frames.
LAKE MILLS 7,
LUTHER PREP 1
Luther Prep 000 100 0 — 1 2 3
Lake Mills 004 003 x — 7 5 0
Leading hitters — LP: Bortulin (2B); LM: Kottwitz 2x4 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LP: Eckl 6-7-7-4-5-4; LM: Chilson 7-2-1-1-2-10
BLUEJAYS SWEEP DODGELAND/HUSTISFORD
JUNEAU — Johnson Creek swept Dodgeland/Hustisford 15-3 and 8-2 in a Trailways South doubleheader on Monday.
Hailee Walk earned the decision in the first game, backed by her team’s 20 hit attack. Hannah Budig, Josey Whitehouse and Lexi Swanson each had four hits. Whitehouse and Swanson drove in four runs. Budig and Lainey Benz each drove in three for Johnson Creek (11-5, 8-3 in conference).
Alexis Noble had three hits for Dodgeland/Hustisford (4-8 overall and in conference).
In the second game, Benz tossed a one-hitter with 15 strikeouts for the Bluejays. Budig had four hits including three triples and two RBIs. Kehl, who took the loss for Dodgeland/Hustisford, had the team’s only hit.
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 15, DODGE/HUSTY 3
Johnson Creek 216 42 — 15 20 0
Dodge/Husty 000 03 — 3 8 0
WP: H. Walk
LP: Schall
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (H. Walk 5-8-3-3-2-1), DH (Schall 5-20-15-15-1-1)
Leading hitters — JC (Budig 4x5, 3B (2), Whitehouse 4x5, 2B (2), Swanson 4x5, Swanson, Fincutter 2x4, Benz 3x5, 2B), DH (Nobile 3x3 Justmann 2B, Kehl 2B, Passig 2B, Schall 2B)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 8, DODGE/HUSTY 2
Dodge/Husty 000 200 0 — 2 1 3
Johnson Creek 000 440 X — 8 9 0
WP: Benz
LP: Kehl
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — DH (Kehl 6-8-8-7-7-4,), JC (Benz 7-1-2-1-15-4)
Leading hitters — JC (Budig 4x4, 3B (3), Benz 2B, Fincutter 3B)
