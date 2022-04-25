Fort Atkinson’s softball team opened a week where it’s scheduled to play five games in as many days with an 8-2 Badger Conference win over Waunakee at FAHS on Monday.
The Blackhawks (2-4, 2-3 Badger) scored three times in the first and pulled ahead 5-0 after three.
Fort starter Madison Klauer earned the decision, allowing two earned on 11 hits with two strikeouts in a complete-game performance. Klauer got out of a two-on, one-out jam in the first thanks to a ground ball and a caught stealing.
Ashlie Riley plated Alex Theriault for the game’s first run with a single before Sofia Unate, who was 2-for-2, added a two-run double with two outs.
In the third, the Blackhawks scored on an error by the catcher and Unate produced an RBI single. Macey Pease, who was 2-for-2, doubled home a pair in the fifth to make it 7-1.
Fort’s Kaylee Jordan went 2-for-3 with a double.
Waunakee’s Lauryn Paul gave up five earned on seven hits in four innings to take the loss.
The Blackhawks host Stoughton today at 5 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 8, WAUNAKEE 2
Waunakee 000 101 0 — 2 11 1
Fort 302 021 x — 8 10 1
Leading hitters — W: Fueger 2x4 (2B), M. Ripp 2x3 (HR), R. Ripp 2x3, Valk 2x3 (2B), Comins (2B); FA: Jordan 2x3 (2B), Pease 2x2 (2B), Unate 2x2 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — W: Paul L; 4-7-5-5-2-0, Thole 2-3-3-3-3-2; FA: Klauer W; 7-11-2-2-0-2.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 15, CLINTON 5 (5)
LAKE MILLS — Nora Statz hit a two-run home run and Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team easily beat visiting Clinton 15-5 in five innings in a nonconference game on Monday.
The Warriors answered a four-spot in the top of the second by the Cougars with four runs of their own in the bottom of the second, taking the lead for good, 5-4, on Statz’s two-out shot to center. Lakeside (7-1) blew it open with six runs in the third. Jordan Genz singled in a run before a two-run double by Shadoski, who was 2-for-3 and scored twice, and a run-scoring double courtesy of Statz made it 11-4. Genz had two hits, scoring three times.
Grace Cook earned the decision, throwing five innings while giving up five runs (two earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts.
“Cook had a solid night in the circle for the win,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “We got a nice number of timely hits. Shadoski, Statz and Genz had solid nights at the plate.”
The Warriors have a road game versus Lake Mills today at 5 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 15,
CLINTON 5 (5)
Clinton 040 01 — 5 8 5
Lakeside 146 22 — 15 10 1
Leading hitters — C: Knueppel 2x3 (2B), Morris (2B); LL: Shadoski 2x3 (2B), Statz 2x4 (2B, HR), Genz 2x2 (2B), Cook (2B), Lemke (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Garcia L; 2.1-4-10-4-1-3, Matts 1.2-6-5-5-0-2; LL: Cook W; 5-8-5-2-3-1.
CAMBRIDGE 7,
EDGERTON 6
CAMBRIDGE — After trailing 4-0, the Cambridge softball team earned a 7-6 come-from-behind victory over visiting Edgerton on Monday in nonconference play.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, the Blue Jays (5-2) chipped away at the Edgerton (3-5) lead. Sophomore Saveea Freeland scored on an RBI double from junior Kayla Roidt, senior Taylor Stenklyft drove in Roidt on a double and Stenklyft scored on a passed ball, cutting the lead to 4-3.
In the fifth, Cambridge tied the game when senior Kate Downing singled, which scored senior Audrianne Kieler. Roidt gave the Blue Jays the lead on another RBI double, scoring Downing. Roidt then scored on a sacrifice fly from senior Emma Nottestad and Stenklyft scored on a passed ball to cap the frame and make it 7-5.
Nottestad earned the win, pitching a complete game with eight strikeouts while allowing five earned on eight hits.
CAMBRIDGE 7,
EDGERTON 6
Edgerton 130 101 0 — 6 8 1
Cambridge 000 340 x — 7 7 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (W; 7-8-6-5-8-3); E: Kjendlic (L; 4.2-7-7-7-3-2), Hill (1.1-1-0-0-0-1).
Leading hitters — C: Stenklyft 2x3 (2B), Schneider 2x3 (2B), Roidt 2x3 (2 2B); E: Rusch 3x4 (HR), Hill 1x3.
WHITEWATER 15,
DELAVAN-DARIEN 2 (5)
WHITEWATER — Whitewater’s softball team scored 10 times in the third inning en route to beating visiting Delavan-Darien 15-2 in a home nonconference game on Monday.
The Whippets had seven hits, while the Comets had seven errors.
Whitewater scored 10 times on four hits in the third, pushing ahead 14-2.
Winning pitcher Cheyenne Bohmann and Cali Kopecky drove in two runs apiece. Kopecky scored twice.
Bohmann allowed two earned on three hits in three innings. Ashlynne Bohmann struck out four over two shutout frames in relief.
WHITEWATER 15,
DELAVAN-DARIEN 2 (5)
Delavan-Darien 200 00 — 2 4 7
Whitewater 13(10) 1x — 15 7 0
Leading hitters—DD: Cassidee Baumeister 2x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—DD: Cassidee Baumeister (L, 4-8-15-8-2-6); W: Cheyenne Bohmann (W, 3-3-2-2-1-1), Ashlynne Bohmann (2-1-0-0-4-2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.