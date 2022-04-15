BRODHEAD -- Ava Risum homered and McKenna Young threw a complete game with 11 strikeouts as Brodhead beat the visiting Jefferson softball team 7-5 in a Rock Valley game on Friday, snapping the Eagles' 38-game league win streak.
The Eagles, who are the two-time defending league champions and last lost a conference game in the 2019 season opener versus Whitewater, scored runs in the first inning on a single by Aeryn Messmann and ground out by Hildie Dempsey. The Cardinals squared it up in the bottom of the frame on a run-scoring double by Taetum Hoesly, who scored on a wild pitch.
Aidyn Messmann gave the Eagles (3-1, 3-1 RVC) a 3-2 edge in the third on a sacrifice fly. Risum then homered off to open the bottom half of the inning and Jaelyn Hillard added a run-scoring single to make it 4-3 Cardinals. Risum, Sophia Leitzen and Hoesly each had RBI singles in the fourth, extending the margin to 7-3.
Aidyn Messmann hit a two-run homer to center in the fifth for the final margin. Hildie Dempsey doubled to lead off the Jefferson sixth before Young struck out the side to end the threat. Young worked around a lead off walk in the seventh, eventually striking out the side to make it final. Young, whose last seven outs came via strikeout, allowed five earned on seven hits with three walks to earn the decision.
The Eagles' Aeryn Messmann took the loss, allowing seven runs (four earned) on five hits, striking out five, in 3 1/3 innings. Dempsey struck out five and gave up three hits in 2 2/3 innings of relief.
Jefferson leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski went 3-for-4 and scored twice.
The Cardinals finished second in the RVC last season with a record of 15-2. Both losses came against Jefferson, which went 18-0.
BRODHEAD 7,
JEFFERSON 5
Jefferson 201 020 0 -- 5 7 2
Brodhead 202 300 x -- 7 8 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- J: Ae. Messmann L; 3.1-5-7-4-5-2, Dempsey 2.2-3-0-0-5-0; B: Young W; 7-7-5-5-11-3.
Leading hitters -- J: Serdynski 3x4, Dempsey (2B), Ai. Messmann (HR); B: Risum 2x3 (HR), Hoesly 2x2 (2B).
EDGERTON 16,
WHITEWATER 6 (5)
EDGERTON -- The Edgerton Crimson Tide scored nine third-inning runs to break the game open, topping visiting Whitewater 16-6 in a Rock Valley game on Friday.
The Whippets' Jenna Pope doubled to lead off the game and scored on a single by Falyn Krahn. Cali Kopecky doubled in a pair of runs with two outs to cap the team's three-run first inning.
The Crimson Tide scored nine times on four hits in the third to pull ahead 10-4.
Kate Gunderson earned the decision for Edgerton, tossing all five innings while allowing four earned runs on eight hits with five strikeouts.
Starter Gaby Kubicz allowed eight runs (four earned) on three hits in 2 1/3 innings to take the loss for Whitewater.
The Whippets' cleanup hitter Shyan Lesperance went 3-for-3, scoring twice, and Pope had two hits.
EDGERTON 16,
WHITEWATER 6 (5)
Whitewater 310 11 -- 6 8 4
Edgerton 109 24 -- 16 11 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- WW: Kubicz L; 2.1-3-8-4-1-4, Pope 0.2-2-2-0-2-1, Bohmann 1.1-5-6-5-1-2; E: Gunderson W; 5-8-6-4-5-3.
Leading hitters -- WW: Pope 2x3 (2B), Lesperance 3x3, Kopecky (2B); E: Hill 3x3, Gunderson 2x3 (2B), Zeimet 2x4, Shaw (2B)
