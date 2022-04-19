JEFFERSON — The Eagles absolutely needed to avenge their loss to the Cardinals from Friday to avoid falling two games behind in the Rock Valley softball race.
After three Brodhead runs in the top of the fifth, the Eagles responded with four of their own to take the lead for good.
Freshman Breleigh Mengel hit the go-ahead two-run single in the fifth and Jefferson piled it on from there, topping Brodhead 9-6 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday at Riverfront Park.
“This was a must-win game for our team,” Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. “Breleigh came through with that big hit to get two runs in. She also had a hard-hit ball to center that led to an error and our first run of the game in the fourth inning and another RBI later on. She came up big and put the ball in play three times against two good Brodhead pitchers.”
The Eagles (6-1, 6-1 RVC) came up to bat in the fifth down 3-1. Julia Ball walked on five pitches to lead off the frame, scoring on a triple to center by Savannah Serdynski, who continues her early-season tear out of the leadoff position with another multi-hit game. Lily Fairfield squared the game at three with a one-out single. Hildie Dempsey was then hit with a two-out pitch to load the bases for Mengel, who delivered an infield hit on the second pitch she faced.
Aidyn Messmann hit a two-run blast to left in the sixth. Fairfield followed with a single, eventually scoring on Aeryn Messmann’s fielder’s choice. Mengel added a run-scoring single to cap the frame, extending the lead to 9-3.
Brodhead scored three times on three hits in the seventh and had the tying run at the plate as Aeryn Messmann fanned Cora Hafen on four pitches to make it a final.
Dempsey started for the Eagles, allowing three earned on one hit with four walks, three strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings. Aeryn Messmann earned the decision, giving up three earned on three hits with four strikeouts in 2 2/3 innings.
“Hildie pitched well,” Peterson said. “She came out, got after it and was effective. She ran into trouble with walks, but under pressure as a freshman for her to pitch the way she did was impressive.
“Aeryn came in and limited things. Thought we played well defensively and hit the ball hard. Our young team grew up today, and we did some good things.”
Brodhead’s McKenna Young — Friday’s starter — allowed six runs (four earned) on five hits in 1 2/3 innings of relief and was saddled with the loss.
The Eagles travel to face Edgerton on Thursday at 5 p.m.
The game was delayed nearly an hour after Brodhead’s bus broke down on the trip north, resulting in first pitch around 5:30 p.m.
JEFFERSON 9,
BRODHEAD 6
Brodhead 000 030 3 — 6 4 5
Jefferson 000 144 x — 9 9 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — B: Risum L; 4.1-4-3-2-7-2, Young 1.2-5-6-4-2-2; J: Dempsey 4.1-1-3-3-4-3, Ae. Messmann W; 2.2-3-3-3-4-1.
Leading hitters — B: Leitzen (2B); J: Serdynski 2x4 (3B), Ai. Messmann 2x3 (HR, 2R, 2RBI), Fairfield 2x4, Mengel 2x4 (3 RBI).
MILTON 11,
FORT ATKINSON 1 (5)
MILTON — Fort Atkinson’s softball team lost to host Milton 11-1 in a Badger Conference road game on Tuesday.
The Blackhawks (1-2, 1-2 Badger) struck first when Alex Theriault doubled to lead off the game, stole third and scored on Kaylee Jordan’s sacrifice bunt.
The Red Hawks scored twice with two outs in the second, plating six runs on six hits in the fourth inning to build a comfortable lead.
Fort starter Madison Klauer took the loss, allowing four earned on six hits in 3 1/3 innings.
Milton’s Gwen Baker tossed five innings of three-hit ball with four strikeouts, no walks to earn the decision.
Fort hosts Milton on Thursday at 5 p.m.
MILTON 11,
FORT ATKINSON 1 (5)
Fort Atkinson 100 00 — 1 3 2
Milton 020 63 — 11 13 1
Leading hitters—FA: A. Theriault (2B); M: Ella Knoble 2x3, Grace Schnell 2x3, Gwen Baker 3x4 (2B), Anya Thomas 2x2, Haley Reed 2x3, Lynden Briggs (2B).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—FA: M. Klauer (L, 3.1-6-4-4-1-2), Holzli (1.1-7-7-7-0-3); M: Gwen Baker (W, 5-3-1-1-4-0).
LAKE MILLS 4,
LODI 0
LODI — Ava Kleinfeldt tossed a two-hit shutout with 13 strikeouts as the Lake Mills softball team blanked host Lodi 4-0 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Kleinfeldt, who got out of bases-loaded jams in the third and fourth innings before retiring the last five hitters of the game, walked just one and allowed a pair of singles, throwing 75 of her 113 pitches for strikes.
L-Cats leadoff hitter Tessa Kottwitz doubled and scored on an error in a three-run first inning. Hayden Sellnow, who was 2-for-4, added an RBI double, scoring on a sacrifice fly by Taylor Wollin.
McKenna Grossman plated Payton Quest with a sacrifice fly in the fourth for Lake Mills (7-0, 3-0 Capitol North).
Kottwitz finished with a two-hit game.
LAKE MILLS 4,
LODI 0
Lake Mills 300 100 0 — 4 5 1
Lodi 000 000 0 — 0 2 3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Kleinfeldt W; 7-2-0-0-1-13; LO: Beld L; 7-5-4-1-5-0.
Leading hitters — LM: Kottwitz 2x4 (2B), Sellnow 2x4 (2B).
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 14,
COLUMBUS 7
LAKE MILLS — Nora Statz and Jenna Shadoski each hit home runs as Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team out slugged visiting Columbus 14-7 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Shadoski led off the first with a shot to center. Chloe Berg then gave the Warriors (5-1, 2-1 Capitol North) a 3-0 edge on a two-run single to left.
After the Cardinals scored three times in the top of the third to square it, Lakeside broke it open with five runs — all with two outs — in the bottom of the frame. Abby Meis, who was 4-for-4 with six RBIs, drove in two with a single, extending the lead to 7-3. Shadoski then scored on a wild pitch to cap the frame. Statz, who was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, made it 12-5 with a two-run blast to left in the fifth.
“It seemed like every time she got up, there were runners on and she did a great job driving in runs,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said of Meis.
Reyna Rupnow and Kendall Lemke added two hits apiece for the Warriors.
Lakeside starter Kieghtan Rank earned the decision, allowing seven earned on 13 hits in 5 1/3 innings. Grace Cook pitched 1 2/3 scoreless in relief.
“Rank and Cook combined with a few timely defensive plays to get out of innings to get the win,” Doering said.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 14,
COLUMBUS 7
Columbus 003 202 0 — 7 14 2
Lakeside 305 042 x — 14 12 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Peck L; 1-5-3-3-2-0, Reader 5-7-11-9-3-7; LL: Rank W; 5.1-13-7-7-1-2, Cook 1.2-1-0-0-2-1.
Leading hitters — C: Hayes 3x5, Voleskey 2x3 (2B), Peck 3x5, Kelm 3x4 (2B), Adam 2x4; LL: Meis 4x4 (6 RBI), Statz 2x4 (HR), Lemke 2x3, Rupnow 2x4, Shadoski (HR).
WHITEWATER 8,
EDGERTON 5
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater softball team scored four times in the fifth inning, adding four more runs to take the lead in the sixth in an 8-5 home win over Edgerton in RVC play on Tuesday.
The Whippets (2-7) took advantage of an error and two bases-loaded walks to pull within 5-4 after five innings. In the sixth, Lexi Juoni tied the game with a double and Falyn Krahn followed by delivering the go-ahead single. Shyan Lesperance came up next and had a two-run inside the park home run to right, extending the lead to 8-5. Juoni, Krahn and Lesperance all had two-hit games.
Cheyenne Bohmann pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in relief to earn the decision, striking out three with two walks.
WHITEWATER 8, EDGERTON 5
Edgerton 021 020 0 — 5 4 3
Whitewater 000 044 x — 8 7 2
Leading hitters—W: Lexi Juoni 2x4 (2B), Falyn Krahn 2x2, Shyan Lesperance 2x3 (HR).
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—Ed: Kate Gunderson (L, 6-7-8-4-5-7); W: Jenna Pope (4.1-4-5-4-4-5), Cheyenne Bohmann (W, 2.2-0-0-0-3-2).
CAMBRIDGE 7,
MARSHALL 6
CAMBRIDGE — A sacrifice bunt by Karly Lewellin scored Emma Nottestad in the seventh inning of a Cambridge walk-off 7-6 victory on Tuesday at home against Marshall in Capitol South play.
After Marshall (1-2 overall, 1-1 conference) started the game with a three-run homer, Cambridge chipped away at the lead. The Blue Jays (3-2, 1-1) scored four runs in the third as Lewellin hit a two-run single and Hannah Larson drove in another run on a single as the Blue Jays took a 5-4 lead.
Marshall tied the game in the top of the fourth, and when Cambridge took back the lead with a run in the bottom of the frame, the Cardinals tied the game at 6-6 with another run in the fifth.
With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Nottestad reached on a single and moved into scoring position on an error from the Marshall shortstop. Lewellin laid down the bunt and Nottestad scored to give Cambridge the win.
CAMBRIDGE 7,
MARSHALL 6
Marshall 3 1 0 1 1 0 0 — 6 10 2
Cambridge 0 1 4 1 0 0 1 — 7 12 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (W; 7-10-6-6-5-3); M: Brodbeck (L; 6.1-12-7-6-1-1).
Leading hitters — C: Schneider 3x4, Roidt 2x4; M: Weisensel 2x4 (3B, HR), Brodbeck 2x3.
HORICON 13,
PALMYRA-EAGLE 2
HORICON -- A pair of home runs from Angelic Bushkie pulled Horicon past the Palmyra-Eagle softball team in a 13-2 win on Tuesday.
After Horicon (5-0 overall, 5-0 conference) took a 1-0 lead after the first inning, Kyler Koutsky hit a two-run homer to put Palmyra-Eagle (2-4, 2-2) up 2-1.
However, Horicon broke the game open with a five-run third inning, hitting four doubles. A grand slam by Bushkie in the fifth pushed Horicon past a 10-run lead, winning by mercy rule 13-2.
Koutsky led the Panthers with two RBIs.
HORICON 13,
PALMYRA-EAGLE 2
Palmyra-Eagle 0 2 0 0 0 X X — 2 3 4
Horicon 1 0 5 1 6 X X — 13 13 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Nettesheim (L; 4-13-13-6-1-2); H: Gibbs (W; 5-3-2-2-5-1).
Leading hitters — PE: K. Koutsky HR, M. Koutsky 1x2; H: Bushkie 2 HR, Schultz 2B.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.