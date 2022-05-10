BELOIT — The Jefferson softball team took another step toward its third straight Rock Valley Conference title by beating host Beloit Turner 4-0 on Tuesday.
JHS freshman starter Aeryn Messmann pitched a gem, striking out 12 with no walks over seven innings of two-hit ball on 78 pitches. Messmann retired 14 consecutive batters in the middle innings and permitted only a pair of singles.
“The girls came to play and Beloit came to play too,” Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. “Aeryn pitched her best game of the year. She had terrific command and really hit her spots. Her sister Aidyn called a great game behind the plate catching.”
Offensively, senior leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski continued to show her penchant for getting on base, producing a 3-for-4 game.
Serdynski singled to open the third inning, took second on a fielder’s choice, advanced to third on a fly ball in the outfield and scored on a bunt single by freshman Breleigh Mengel. Freshman Hildie Dempsey, who was 2-for-4, followed with a two-run single up the middle.
“On our first run, Bre laid down a nice bunt, which was huge,” Peterson said. “They got froze on it and misplayed it. Hildie then had a huge two-run single with runners on second and third. Abby Helmink gave us a little insurance in the sixth.”
Messmann led off the sixth with a line shot double to right and her courtesy runner — senior Jadyn Splittgerber — scored on a two-out base knock by senior Abby Helmink for the final margin.
Jefferson, which won its 14th straight game while improving to 17-1 overall and 15-1 in RVC games, can clinch a share of the league title at home on Senior Night versus Big Foot Thursday at 5 p.m. The Eagles close the conference portion of their schedule at McFarland Friday.
Turner (12-3, 11-3) starter Rileigh Rose took the loss, allowing four earned runs on nine hits with one strikeout, one walk in seven frames.
“Turner played good defense and made great defensive plays,” Peterson said. “They made great plays in the outfield and fielded every hard hit ball in the infield. That is a much-improved team and a good road win for us.”
JEFFERSON 4, BELOIT TURNER 0
Jefferson 003 001 0 — 4 9 0
Turner 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Leading hitters—J: Savannah Serdynski 3x4, Aeryn Messmann (2B), Hildie Dempsey 2x4.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—J: Aeryn Messmann (W, 7-2-0-0-12-0); BT: Rileigh Rose (L, 7-9-4-4-1-1).
POYNETTE 7, LAKE MILLS 3
POYNETTE — Holly Lowenberg struck out 10 over seven innings of four-hit ball and Poynette clinched a share of the Capitol North Conference with a 7-3 home victory over the Lake Mills softball team on Tuesday, snapping the L-Cats’ six-game win streak.
Only one of the three runs Lowenberg permitted was earned and she walked just one to earn the decision. Poynette can clinch the league outright with a win at third-place Columbus on Friday.
The Pumas (12-4, 8-1 Capitol North) took the lead for good, 4-3, on a two-out single to right by Ashia Meister in the fourth inning. Laken Wagner and Emma Gavinski added run-scoring singles in a three-run Pumas fifth.
Lowenberg retired 10 of the last 11 hitters she faced and did not allow a base hit in the final 3 2/3 innings.
Loweneberg had an RBI double in the third to give Poynette, which lost the first meeting 7-2 on April 21, a 3-0 edge through three frames. The L-Cats (16-2, 7-2) briefly tied it in the top of the fourth as Haydenn Sellnow, Belle Topel and Payton Quest each produced consecutive one-out singles. Taylor Wollin plated Sellnow on a grounder and Lowenberg committed a two-run error on a grounder off the bat of Emily Wollin to knot it up.
Lake Mills starter Avery Chilson allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits in 3 1/3 innings, striking out three with no walks, to take the loss. Ava Kleinfeldt surrendered four runs — only one of which were earned — on four hits in 2 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.
The L-Cats, who won their first-ever conference title last season, play at Lakeside Lutheran on Friday to close the league slate.
POYNETTE 7, LAKE MILLS 3
Lake Mills 000 300 0 — 3 4 2
Poynette 102 130 x — 7 9 1
Leading hitters — P: Meister 2x4 (2B), Steinhorst 3x4 (2B), Wagner (2B), Lowenberg (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Chilson L; 3.1-5-3-2-0-3, Kleinfeldt 2.2-4-4-1-1-3; P: Lowenberg W; 7-4-3-1-1-10.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 11, LODI 8
LAKE MILLS — Leadoff hitter Jenna Shadoski tripled and homered to help power Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team past visiting Lodi 11-8 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Shadoski kickstarted the Lakeside first with a solo shot to left. Chloe Berg hit a line-shot double to left that scored two more and made it 3-3 later in the inning.
Shadoski tripled in a run in the second and scored on a fielder’s choice bunt by Abby Meis to make it 5-3 Warriors. Berg, Alyssa Reinke and winning pitcher Kieghtan Rank all hit consecutive RBI singles with two outs to make it 9-3. In the third, Shadoski was hit by a pitch and scored on a single up the middle by Kendall Lemke to make it 11-3.
Rank pitched four innings, allowing two earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts. Reliever Grace Cook allowed five earned on three hits with four strikeouts in three frames.
Nora Statz was 2-for-4, scoring twice, and Berg drove in three for the Warriors (12-5, 5-4 Capitol North).
“This was a nice win to cap off seven games in an eight-day stretch,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “Our pitchers had to work through some hitches, but they did and our bats were hot early. Late we were still hitting the ball well, it just didn’t find holes.
“Jenna had a great night at the plate. Nora and Chloe also had good nights.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 11, LODI 8
Lodi 300 050 0 — 8 6 0
Lakeside 362 000 x — 11 10 1
Leading hitters — Christoffereson 2x4, Krumpen (2B), Glaser (2B); LL: Shadoski 2x3 (3B, HR), Statz 2x4, Berg 2x4 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LO: Beld L; 2-9-11-11-2-2, Helenbrand 4-1-0-0-2-0; LL: Rank W; 4-3-3-2-2-1, Cook 3-3-5-5-4-2.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5, MARSHALL 4
MARSHALL — Greta Pingel’s go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning sent the visiting Lakeside Lutheran softball team past Marshall 5-4 in a nonconference game on Monday.
Winning pitcher Grace Cook got the Warriors within 4-3 on a run-scoring single with one out in the sixth. Jordan Genz followed with a single to right, putting a pair of runners in scoring position for Pingel who lined the first pitch she saw from Emily Brodbeck to center to give Lakeside a 5-4 edge.
Cook exited after allowing back-to-back one-out singles in the seventh. Reliever Kieghtan Rank got Kate Luzenski to fly out to center for the second out before walking Brodbeck to load the bases. Rank then induced a ground ball on the infield to end it.
Pingel hit a solo shot to center in the third to give Lakeside (11-5) a 2-1 edge.
Marshall took a 4-2 advantage on back-to-back RBI hits by Kaitlin Jesberger and Josi Mender in the fourth.
Cook allowed four earned runs on 10 hits, striking out three with four walks over 6 1/3 innings.
Brodbeck took the loss, allowing four earned runs on eight hits with six strikeouts in seven frames.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 5, MARSHALL 4
Lakeside 101 003 0 — 5 8 2
Marshall 011 200 0 — 4 10 3
Leading hitters — LL: Pingel 2x3 (HR); M: Quam 3x4, Dahl 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: Brodbeck L; 7-8-5-4-6-1; LL: Cook W; 6.1-10-4-4-3-4, Rank 0.2-0-0-0-0-1.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 27, RIO 0 (3)
PALMYRA — It only took the Palmyra-Eagle softball team two innings to put up 27 runs in a 27-0 win over Rio on Monday.
Senior Kyler Koutsky hit two home runs, one of which was a grand slam. Senior Mary Ellen Tiller also homered.
Koutsky and Tiller both accounted for five RBIs, while freshman Teagan Koutsky drove in three runs.
In the circle for the Panthers (11-5, 11-4), senior Mady Nettesheim pitched three innings, striking out three to pick up the victory.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 27, RIO 0 (3)
RIO 0 0 0 — 0 4 1
PE 8 19 x — 27 17 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Nettesheim (W; 3-4-0-0-3-0); R: Grams (L; 2-17-27-27-1-10).
Leading hitters — PE: K. Koutsky (GS, HR), Tiller 3x4 (HR, 2B), M. Koutsky 2x2, Cowsert 2x2, T. Koutsky 3x3 (3B); R: Grams 2x2, Holford 1x1, England 1x1.
CAMBRIDGE 11, BELLEVILLE 1
BELLEVILLE -- Senior Emma Nottestad and sophomore Saveea Freeland combined to pitch a two-hitter in a Cambridge softball 11-1 win over host Belleville on Tuesday.
Junior Hannah Larson led the Blue Jays (9-3, 5-2 Capitol South) with three RBIs, hitting a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning. Senior Audrianne Kieler went 4-for-4, scoring twice.
CAMBRIDGE 11, BELLEVILLE 1 (5)
Cambridge 3 6 0 2 1 — 11 14 1
Belleville 0 0 0 0 1 — 1 2 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (W; 4-1-0-0-3-1), Freeland (1-1-1-0-2-0); B: Benash (L; 5-14-11-11-3-4).
Leading hitters — C: Kieler 4x4 (3B), Larson 2x3 (HR), Downing 2x3, Freeland 2x4;
