WALWORTH — Senior Savannah Serdynski and sophomore Lily Fairfield combined for six hits out of the top two spots in the order, propelling the Jefferson softball team past host Big Foot 15-3 in Rock Valley play on Wednesday.
The Eagles (9-1 overall and RVC) came out of the gates with their foot on the gas, scoring four times in the first inning. Serdynski tripled to center and scored on a single by Fairfield. Senior Aidyn Messmann followed with an RBI double before scoring on a double to right by freshman Breleigh Mengel, who scored via error to cap the frame.
After the Chiefs scored three times on two hits in the bottom of the first, Messmann plated a run with a grounder and Fairfield scored on a passed ball in the second, pushing the margin to 6-3.
Jefferson freshman starter Hildie Dempsey struck out seven and walked five over four innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits to pick up the victory. Mengel fanned five in two scoreless relief frames.
“We got off to a fast start with four right away, which was good after a slow start yesterday (versus Whitewater),” Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. “After the first inning, Hildie settled down and did well in the cold weather.
“We scored runs in every inning, which was huge. Bre came in and pitched two shutout innings in her varsity debut. She did a nice job coming in and finishing it out.”
Serdynski was 3-for-3, tripling twice, and scored four times. Fairfield had three hits and also crossed home plate four times. Messmann scored three times, driving in four, while Dempsey and freshman Ashlyn Enke each produced three-hit games.
“We did a real good job overall,” Peterson said. “It’s tough to focus in the cold and make plays. There were a couple mistakes and plays we’d like back.
“We bounced back and finished strong though. Looking to get another conference win today and then prepare for Fort Atkinson on Friday.”
Big Foot’s Holly Kynell allowed 12 runs (nine earned) on 12 hits in four innings to take the loss.
The Eagles travel to face Evansville this afternoon.
JEFFERSON 15,
BIG FOOT 3 (6)
Jefferson 421 233 — 15 18 2
Big Foot 300 000 — 3 2 4
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 3x3 (2 3B), Fairfield 3x5, Ai. Messmann 2x5 (2 2B), Mengel 2x5 (2B), Dempsey 3x5, Enke 3x3; BF: Quackenbush (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Dempsey W; 4-2-3-2-7-5, Mengel 2-0-0-0-5-0; BF: Kynell L; 4-12-12-9-5-3, Bauman 2-6-3-2-2-0.
MONONA GROVE 17,
FORT ATKINSON 0 (5)
Karlie McKenzie struck out 10 over five no-hit innings as Monona Grove routed host Fort Atkinson 17-0 in a Badger-East Conference softball game on Wednesday.
McKenzie walked three and threw 44 of her 73 pitches for strikes, facing two over the minimum for the Silver Eagles, who remained unbeaten in league play and tied with Beaver Dam for first place.
The Silver Eagles scored three two-out runs in the first, including two on a double by Bree Loushine, who hit a two-run home run to right in the second to make it 8-0.
Emma Lee and Dani Lucey also homered for MG, which had 21 hits including nine for extra bases.
The Blackhawks travel to face Stoughton this afternoon.
MONONA GROVE 17,
FORT ATKINSON 0 (5)
Monona Grove 350 18 — 17 21 0
Fort 000 00 — 0 0 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — MG: McKenzie W; 5-0-0-0-3-10; FA: Klauer L; 4.1-17-13-13-1-0, Holzli 0.2-4-4-4-2-0.
Leading hitters — MG: Mayfield 2x4, Lucey 2x4 (2B, HR), Lee 2x4 (HR), Hanson 4x4 (2 2B), Loushine 3x3 (2B, HR), McKenzie 3x4 (2B), Ritzema 3x4 (2B).
JOHNSON CREEK 11, PARKVIEW 0
JOHNSON CREEK — Josey Whitehouse had three hits and four RBIs for Johnson Creek’s softball team in an 11-0 Trail-ways South win over Parkview on Tuesday.
Hannah Budig also had three hits including two triples and two RBIs. Ashlee Walk hit a solo home run and finished with two RBIs. Bailey Wagner added two hits and two RBIs.
Winning pitcher Lexi Swanson allowed three hits over five scoreless innings and struck out five.
Johnson Creek (6-3, 3-1 in conference) travels to play Parkview today.
JOHNSON CREEK 11, PARKVIEW 0
Parkview 000 00 — 0 3 0
Johnson Creek 130 25 — 11 13 0
WP: Swanson
LP: Stark
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P (Stark 4.1-13-11-11-3-3), JC (Swanson 5-3-0-0-5-2)
Leading hitters — P (Mielke 2x2), JC (Budig 3x3, 3B (2), Whitehouse 3x3, 2B, Wagner 2x3, Walk 2x3, HR, Brigowatz 2x3.
DEERFIELD 12,
PALMYRA-EAGLE 2 (5)
DEERFIELD — Seven runs in the fifth inning by the Deerfield softball team gave the Demons a 12-2 mercy rule win over visiting Palmyra-Eagle on Wednesday in Trailways South play.
The Demons (10-2 overall, 10-0 conference) were led by freshman Lydia Mack and junior Grace Brattlie as both recorded three RBIs. Sophomore Chloe Moore, junior Karlee Berge, freshman Rylee Betthauser and freshman Cora Nelson all recorded an RBI.
Freshman Teagan Koutsky provided the two runs for the Panthers (7-4, 7-3) on a triple in the top of the fourth inning.
Koutsky took the loss for P-E, allowing 12 earned runs on 14 hits, striking out five, in 4 2/3 innings.
DEERFIELD 12,
PALMYRA-EAGLE 2 (5)
Palmyra-Eagle 0 0 0 2 0 — 2 6 1
Deerfield 2 3 0 0 7 — 12 14 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — D: M. Mack (W; 5-6-2-2-2-1); PE: T. Koutsky (L; 4.2-14-12-10-5-3).
Leading hitters — D: M. Mack 2x4, Moore 2B, Brattlie 3B, 2B; PE: Taylor 2x3, T. Koutsky 3B, Tiller 1x3.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.