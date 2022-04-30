JEFFERSON -- Freshman Aeryn Messmann pitched four one-hit innings and freshman Ashlyn Enke homered to propel the Jefferson softball team past Fort Atkinson 11-0 in a nonconference game at Riverfront Park on Friday.
Messmann retired the first six hitters she faced and got out a bases-loaded jam with no outs in the third. All told, Messmann struck out four and walked three while giving up just a single to earn the decision. Senior Julia Ball pitched a scoreless fifth to finish it off.
"Aeryn pitched well and we played good defense behind her," Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. "She pitched her game and threw strikes. Bre Mengel made a really nice diving catch in right for the last out of the first inning. That was a tone setter and it's those kind of plays that deflate the other team."
Eagles leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski, a senior who was 3-for-3, singled to open the first and scored on an error. Freshman Bre Mengel plated sophomore Lily Fairfield with a single later in the inning.
Sophomore Allie Hesse and Serdynski had back-to-back RBI singles in the second to make it 4-0. Hess later scored via error and Serdynski scored on a sacrifice bunt by Fairfield, who added a two-out, two-run single in the third to give Jefferson (11-1), which won its eighth straight game, an 8-0 lead.
"Scoring in every inning is what we need to do to put teams away and not let them hang around," Peterson said. "It's good to get a win and score 11 runs when some of your better hitters are not getting on base. We are working to do a better job adjusting to slower pitching and off-speed pitches."
Enke, who was 3-for-3 with three runs scored, smashed the first pitch she saw with two outs in the fourth over the fence in center for a three-run shot and the final margin.
"She's working on a few things time wise and has the power to hit it out," Peterson said of Enke. "This was her second homer of the season. It was a towering shot and a big lift that allowed us to put them away."
Fort (4-6) starter Madison Klauer took the loss, allowing 11 runs (seven earned) on 13 hits in four innings. The Blackhawks committed four errors and capped a week that saw them play five times in as many days with a 3-2 mark.
On Monday at 5 p.m., Jefferson hosts Evansville while Fort hosts Oregon.
JEFFERSON 11,
FORT ATKINSON 0 (5)
Fort 000 00 -- 0 1 4
Jefferson 242 3x -- 11 13 1
Leading hitters -- J: Serdynski 3x3, Enke 3x3 (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- FA: Klauer L; 4-13-11-7-0-0; J: Ae. Messmann W; 4-1-0-0-4-3, Ball 1-0-0-0-1-1.
L-CATS SWEEP SPARTANS
LAKE MILLS -- The Lake Mills softball team bounced back from its first loss of the season by sweeping visiting Martin Luther in a nonconference doubleheader at Rotary Park on Friday.
The L-Cats (12-1) won the first game 11-0 and the second game 13-0.
Avery Chilson pitched five innings of two-hit ball, striking out nine with one walk, to earn the decision in the first game. Offensively, Tessa Kottwitz hit the first of Lake Mills' three home runs, sending a two-run shot over the fence in center to make it 8-0 in the third. Taylor Wollin led off the fifth with a homer to left and Kate Gero's two-run blast later in the frame enacted the 10-run rule.
Emily Wollin had two hits, drove in a pair and scored three times. Taylor Wollin and Kottwitz also each had two-hit games.
In the second game, Ava Kleinfeldt fanned 11 over five innings of two-hit ball with no walks to earn the victory.
The L-Cats scored four runs in the first, including on a single by Chilson. Belle Topel had a run-scoring base knock in the fifth before Payton Quest's two-run double made it 12-0.
Sellnow and Kottwitz both went 2-for-4, scoring three times. Kleinfeldt also had two hits.
First game
LAKE MILLS 11,
MARTIN LUTHER 0 (5)
Martin Luther 000 00 -- 0 2 2
Lake Mills 044 03 -- 11 10 0
Leading hitters -- LM: Kottwitz 2x3 (HR), T. Wollin 2x3 (2B, HR), E. Wollin 2x3, Sellnow (2B), Gero (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- ML: Blazeil L; 2-6-7-3-2-3, Mejia 2-4-4-4-0-1; LM: Chilson W; 5-2-0-0-1-9.
Second game
LAKE MILLS 13,
MARTIN LUTHER 0 (2)
Lake Mills 410 26 -- 13 12 1
Martin Luther 000 00 -- 0 2 6
Leading hitters -- LM: Kottwitz 2x4, Sellnow 2x4, Kleinfeldt 2x4 (2B), Quest (2B), Kottwitz (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: Kleinfeldt W; 5-2-0-0-0-11; ML: Blazeil L; 5-11-13-7-4-2.
