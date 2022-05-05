Softball roundup: Eagles push win streak to 11 games with sweep of Cougars

JEFFERSON — The Jefferson softball team swept visiting Clinton in a Rock Valley doubleheader on Thursday to remain tied atop the league standings.
The Eagles (14-1, 13-1 RVC), who are tied with Brodhead and a game ahead of Turner in the loss column, won the first game at Riverfront Park 10-0 and took the second game 8-3.
In the first game, freshman Aeryn Messmann struck out seven over five innings of one-hit ball with one walk to earn the decision. Messmann retired nine straight hitters early on in the five-inning game.
Senior Aidyn Messmann gave her sister Aeryn all the run support she would need with a three-run home run to center with no outs in the first. Freshman Breleigh Mengel singled, took third on a double by freshman Hildie Dempsey and scored on a sacrifice fly by Aeryn Messmann to cap the frame. Aidyn Messmann’s second home run — a two-run shot to center — made it 6-0 in the third.
Sophomore Lily Fairfield went 2-for-2, scoring three times, and Dempsey also had two hits.
In the second game, a four-run first inning and three-run second gave the Eagles separation.
Jefferson freshman pitcher Ashlyn Enke struck out seven and allowed an earned run on five hits, walking one, over five frames to pick up the victory. Senior Julia Ball allowed two earned on four hits with two strikeouts in relief.
Eagles senior leadoff hitter Savannah Serdynski, who was 3-for-4 and scored three times, singled and scored on a base knock by Fairfield in the first. Dempsey plated Fairfield with a single up the middle before back-to-back run-scoring singles from Ball and senior Abby Helmink stretched the margin to 4-0.
Serdynski opened the second inning by bunting for a hit, stole second and third base and scored on a grounder by Fairfield. Mengel doubled and scored on a single to center by Dempsey, who stole second and made it 7-0 after crossing home on a single by Aeryn Messmann for Jefferson, which is ranked fourth in the Division 2 WFSCA poll and has won 11 straight games.
Jefferson travels to face Lakeside Lutheran today.
First game
JEFFERSON 10, CLINTON 0 (5)
Clinton 000 00 — 0 1 1
Jefferson 402 4x — 10 10 0
Leading hitters — J: Fairfield 2x2, Ai. Messmann 2x2 (2 HR), Dempsey 2x3 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Theisen L; 4-10-10-6-4-4; J: Ae. Messmann W; 5-1-0-0-7-1.
Second game
JEFFERSON 8, CLINTON 3
Jefferson 430 001 0 — 8 15 2
Clinton 000 100 2 — 3 9 1
Leading hitters — J: Serdynski 3x4, Ai. Messmann 2x4, Mengel 2x4 (2 2B), Dempsey 2x4, Ball 2x4; C: Bell 2x4, Garcia 2x4, Theisen 2x3, Hendricks (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — J: Enke W; 5-5-1-1-7-1, Ball 2-4-2-2-2-0; C: Matts L; 7-15-8-8-0-1.
LAKE MILLS 7, LODI 0
LAKE MILLS — Avery Chilson threw a complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts and hit a home run as the Lake Mills softball team rolled past Lodi 7-0 in a Capitol North game at Rotary Park on Thursday.
Chilson allowed five hits and walked none, throwing 70 of her 96 pitches for strikes in the victory while striking out the side in the second and fifth innings, and hit a one-out solo shot to center in the first inning. Haydenn Sellnow doubled and scored on a base knock by Taylor Wollin, who was 3-for-4, and Emily Wollin followed with an RBI single to cap the three-run frame for the Division 2 top-ranked L-Cats (14-1, 7-1 Capitol North).
McKenna Grossman led off the Lake Mills second with a walk and scored on an error in the outfield to make it 4-0. Ava Kleinfeldt hit a solo homer to center in the third and Belle Topel hit a solo blast to left in the fourth for the final margin.
Lodi starter Vivian Beld took the loss, allowing seven earned on 10 hits with three walks, no strikeouts in six innings.
LAKE MILLS 7, LODI 0
Lodi 000 000 0 — 0 5 3
Lake Mills 312 100 x — 7 10 0
Leading hitters — LO: Krumpen 2x3; LM: T. Wollin 3x4 (2B), Sellnow (2B), Chilson (HR), Topel (HR), Kleinfeldt (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Chilson W; 7-5-0-0-0-12; LO: Beld L; 6-10-7-7-3-0.
BEAVER DAM 10, FORT ATKINSON 0 (5)
WATERTOWN — Riley Czarnecki struck out eight and threw a no-hitter as Beaver Dam beat the Fort Atkinson softball team 10-0 in a Badger Conference game held at Brandt-Quirk Park on Wednesday.
Czarnecki walked one and threw 42 of her 63 pitches for strikes, throwing a first-pitch strike to 10 of the 15 hitters she pitched to while facing the minimum in the five-inning affair.
Czarnecki helped her own cause with an RBI single in the fourth. Two more runs scored via error later in the frame, extending the lead to 5-0. The Golden Beavers scored five times on five hits, including a two-run double by Czarnecki, in the fifth.
Fort starter Sarah Holzli took the loss, allowing 10 runs (seven earned) on nine hits with two walks, no strikeouts in five frames.
The Blackhawks (4-8, 4-6 Badger) face conference-leading Monona Grove today at 5 p.m. The game will be at Cottage Grove’s Taylor Prairie School.
BEAVER DAM 10,
FORT ATKINSON 0 (5)
Beaver Dam 200 35 — 10 9 0
Fort 000 00 — 0 0 2
Leading hitters — BD: Fitzsimmons 2x3, Czarnecki 2x3 (2B), Lapen 2x3, Bryant (2B), DiStefano (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — BD: Czarnecki W; 5-0-0-0-8-1; FA: Holzli L; 5-9-10-7-0-2.
COLUMBUS 7,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3
COLUMBUS — Gretta Kelm had three hits and Emma Jo Peck pitched seven effective innings as host Columbus beat Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team 7-3 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
Peck allowed two earned on seven hits with three strikeouts over seven frames to earn the decision.
Lakeside starter Kieghtan Rank gave up seven runs (one earned) on 14 hits in six innings.
The Warriors (9-4, 4-4 Capitol North) struck first when Jenna Shadoski led off the game with a single and scored on a base knock by Chloe Berg. Columbus scored on a fielder’s choice and run-scoring single by Dakota Voleskey in the second. The Warriors’ Kendall Lemke squared it at 2 with a two-out single, plating Nora Statz, in the third.
The Cardinals took the lead for good in the third with two runs. Katerina Hart scored on a passed ball and another run scored on an error in the infield. Kelm’s RBI double in the fifth pushed the Cardinals lead to 5-2.
COLUMBUS 7,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3
Lakeside 101 000 1 — 3 7 3
Columbus 022 300 x — 7 14 2
Leading hitters — C: Hayes 2x4, Kelm 3x4 (2 2B), Farrington 2x4, Walker 2x4.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank L; 6-14-7-1-0-0; C: Peck W; 7-7-3-2-3-1.
PANTHERS SWEEP BULLDOGS
PALMYRA — The Palmyra-Eagle softball team swept Williams Bay in a home Trailways South doubleheader on Thursday.
In game one, the Panthers used a 15-run third inning to earn an 18-3 win. Junior Molly Nettesheim hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, forcing the 15-run mercy rule to be called. Molly Nettesheim, senior Mady Nettesheim and senior Mary Ellen Tiller each recorded three RBIs.
In game two, the Panthers (10-5 overall, 10-4 Trailways South) scored seven runs against the Bulldogs (1-9, 1-7) in the third inning to win 18-3.
Senior Kyler Koutsky hit a home run, recording three RBIs in the win. Junior Neva Stephan went 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Junior Molly Nettesheim, senior Mary Ellen Tiller and sophomore Parker Butler all drove in two runs.
First game
PALMYRA-EAGLE 18, WILLIAMS BAY 3 (4)
WB 1 2 0 0 — 3 5 1
PE 0 1 (15) 2 — 18 11 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: T. Koutsky (W; 4-5-3-1-5-6); WB: Silverman (L; 2.2-9-16-8-0-8), Cates (0.1-2-2-2-0-1).
Leading hitters — PE: Mo. Nettesheim 2B, HR, Ma. Nettesheim 2x3 (3B), T. Koutsky 2x4; WB: Gauger 2x2, Cates 2B, Hamberg 1x3.
Second game
PALMYRA-EAGLE 18, WILLIAMS BAY 3 (5)
PE 3 5 7 1 2 — 18 16 1
WB 0 0 3 0 0 — 3 7 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Ma. Nettesheim (W; 5-7-3-3-7-3); WB: Silverman (L; 1-2-1-1-1-1), Cates (4-12-15-12-2-5).
Leading hitters — PE: K. Koutsky 2x2 (HR), Stephan 3x3, Mo. Nettesheim 3x5 (2B); WB: Gauger 2x3, Cates 2x2, Hamberg 1x3.
MARSHALL 3, CAMBRIDGE 0
MARSHALL — Trying to keep pace with first-place Waterloo in the Capitol South, the Cambridge softball team lost 3-0 to third-place Marshall on Thursday.
Senior pitcher Emma Nottestad gave up three runs (two earned) on two hits in seven innings to take the loss. Cambridge (7-3 overall, 4-2 conference) was 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and is now two game behind the first-place Pirates.
Allie Rateike of Marshall (6-4, 3-3) pitched a complete-game shutout, striking out five, while giving up just three hits and walking one. Zara Quam hit a homer for the Cardinals.
MARSHALL 3, CAMBRIDGE 0
Cambridge 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0 3 1
Marshall 0 0 2 1 0 0 X — 3 2 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (L; 7-2-3-2-2-2); M: Rateike (W; 7-3-0-0-5-1).
Leading hitters — C: Stenklyft 1x3, Downing 2B, Larson 2B; M: Weisensel 2B, Quam HR.
CLINTON 5, WHITEWATER 1
CLINTON — Ashley Theisen struck out 12 over seven innings of six-hit ball as Clinton beat visiting Whitewater 5-1 in a Rock Valley softball game on Wednesday.
Theisen walked one and gave up an earned run while throwing 68 of her 100 pitches for strikes for the Cougars, who scored three times in the third inning to go ahead 4-0.
Whitewater leadoff hitter Jenna Pope had two hits and Shyan Lesperance doubled.
Whippets starter Cheyenne Bohmann allowed five earned on seven hits with two walks, one strikeout in six innings to take the loss.
CLINTON 5, WHITEWATER 1
Whitewater 000 001 0 — 1 5 2
Clinton 013 010 x — 5 7 1
Leading hitters—W: Jenna Pope 2x4, Shyan Lesperance (2B); C: Vada Matts 3x3, A. Theisen 2x3, Nevaeh Garcia 2x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—W: Cheyenne Bohmann (L, 6-7-5-5-1-2), C: A. Theisen (W, 7-5-1-1-12-1).
TURNER 21,
WHITEWATER 3
WHITEWATER — The Whitewater softball team lost to visiting Beloit Turner 21-3 in a Rock Valley softball game on Thursday.
The Trojans scored three times in the first, five times in the fourth before adding 12 runs in the sixth.
Lexi Juoni scored twice for the Whippets (3-14) out of the No. 2 spot in the lineup and Falyn Krahn doubled. Makaylyn Benes had a pair of RBIs.
Whippets starter Gaby Kubicz allowed five earned runs on three hits in 2/3 of an inning.
For Turner, Kamdyn Davis went 2-for-3, scoring four times, while leadoff hitter Grace Olmstead had two hits, three runs scored. Mikaya Pingel drove in four runs, scored three times and had two base knocks. No. 4 hitter Jocelyn Jordan had two hits, three RBIs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.