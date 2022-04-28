EVANSVILLE — Ashlyn Enke threw a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts and the Jefferson softball team beat host Evansville 4-0 on Thursday in a Rock Valley game.
Enke, a freshman who threw a perfect game versus East Troy on April 16, walked one and threw 64 of her 87 pitches for strikes en route to working all seven innings.
“When it’s cold and windy, that makes it tough on hitters,” Jefferson softball coach Mark Peterson said. “Ashlyn threw strikes and threw hard. She mixed in her change up effectively to get some of those 15 strikeouts.”
The Eagles (10-1 overall and RVC) gave Enke the lead from the get-go as senior Savannah Serdynski led off the game with a single and scored on a grounder by freshman Breleigh Mengel, who added a sacrifice fly in the third and an RBI single in the fifth to make it 3-0. Senior Aidyn Messmann singled with two down in the sixth, scoring senior Abby Helmink, for the final margin.
The Blue Devils had two runners aboard with one out in the seventh before consecutive strikeouts by Enke ended it.
Sophomore Lily Fairfield, freshman Hildie Dempsey and Enke all had two-hit games for the Eagles, who have won seven straight games, and Serdynski scored twice.
Evansville’s Haley Ross allowed four earned on 10 hits in seven frames, walking three and striking out two, in the loss.
“One through nine in the order, we have to hit it better,” Peterson said. “We were getting jammed and had too many easy outs. We’ve got to score more than four runs.
“Cold conditions make it tough. We have to have better at bats though. Ross did a good job of throwing strikes and working the ball in. We have to do a better job adjusting the second and third time through the order.”
The Eagles host Fort Atkinson today at 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park.
JEFFERSON 4, EVANSVILLE 0
Jefferson 101 011 0 — 4 10 0
Evansville 000 000 0 — 0 0 0
Leading hitters—J: Lily Fairfield 2x3 (3B), Hildie Dempsey 2x4 (2B), Allie Hess (2B), Ashlyn Enke 2x3.
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb)—J: Enke (W, 7-0-0-0-15-1); E: Haley Ross (7-10-4-4-2-3).
FORT ATKINSON 9, STOUGHTON 6
STOUGHTON — Macey Pease singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh as Fort Atkinson’s softball team swept the season series from host Stoughton, winning 9-6 in a Badger Conference game on Thursday.
The Blackhawks (4-5, 4-4 Badger) scored three times with one out in the seventh. Kaylee Jordan led off the inning with a double, scoring the go-ahead run on Pease’s single to center.
Sofia Unate and Alyssa Heagney, who was 3-for-4 with two runs scored, followed with back-to-back run-scoring singles for the final margin.
The Vikings then managed just a two-out single in the seventh versus Fort reliever Madison Klauer, who allowed two earned runs on 11 hits over five innings to pick up the decision.
Ashlie Riley gave Fort the lead in the first with a two-run shot to center. Mikaya Cave singled in a run in the second before Alex Theriault’s triple made it 4-1. Theriault singled in a run in the fourth to make it 6-4 Blackhawks.
Fort travels to face rival Jefferson today at 5 p.m. at Riverfront Park.
FORT ATKINSON 9,
STOUGHTON 6
Fort 220 200 3 — 9 13 1
Stoughton 112 200 0 — 6 13 2
Leading hitters — FA: Theriault 2x3 (3B), Riley 2x3 (2B, HR), Heagney 3x4, Cave 2x3, Jordan (2B); S: Reuter 2x3 (2B), Buell 2x4, Spencer 2x2, Chase 2x4, Albers 2x3 (2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Holzli 2-2-4-4-3-1, Klauer W; 5-11-2-2-1-1; S: Perkins 6.1-13-9-8-1-2, Pickett 0.2-0-0-0-0-2.
COLUMBUS 8,
LAKE MILLS 5
COLUMBUS — The L-Cats knew trying to win consecutive conference titles was not going to be easy.
That quest hit its first bump in the road on Thursday as Columbus upended the visiting Lake Mills softball team 8-5 in a Capitol North contest, handing the L-Cats their first loss.
The Cardinals scored five times in the fifth on four singles, also taking advantage of a pair of errors to go ahead 8-5. The L-Cats (10-1, 5-1 Capitol North) went down in order against Columbus starter EmmaJo Peck, who allowed four earned runs on 10 hits, striking out four, in seven frames to earn the victory, in the sixth and seventh innings.
Lake Mills starter Avery Chilson took the loss, allowing eight runs (three earned) on 12 hits with three strikeouts in six frames.
The L-Cats’ Tessa Kottwitz opened the game with a single and scored to make it 1-0. Taylor Wollin then added an RBI single. Haydenn Sellnow plated a run with a single in the fourth and Payton Quest gave Lake Mills a 5-1 lead with a two-run single later in the inning.
The Cardinals got two runs on a single by Dakota Volesky, who was 4-for-4, in the fourth before tying it up on Lily Walker’s single in the fifth. Alise Hayes’ two-out, two-run single to right gave the Cardinals the lead for good.
Emily Wollin, Kottwitz and Quest all had two-hit games and Sellnow scored twice.
COLUMBUS 8,
LAKE MILLS 5
Lake Mills 200 300 0 — 5 10 2
Columbus 100 250 x — 8 12 1
Leading hitters — LM: Kottwitz 2x3, Quest 2x4, E. Wollin 2x3 (2B); C: Peck 2x4 (2B), Hayes 2x4, Volesky 4x4, Walker 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: Chilson L; 6-12-8-3-1-3; C: Peck 7-10-5-4-2-4.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2,
LUTHER PREP 0
WATERTOWN — Kieghtan Rank pitched seven shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out four as Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team topped host Luther Prep 2-0 in a Capitol North game on Thursday.
Rank permitted only a pair of singles, walking none while throwing 49 of her 71 pitches for strikes in the victory.
Lakeside leadoff hitter Jenna Shadoski, who was 2-for-4, doubled to open the game, advanced to third on a walk and scored on a grounder by Jordan Genz. The Warriors (8-2, 4-2 Capitol North) added an insurance run in the seventh, when Chloe Berg connected on a two-out RBI single, scoring Grace Cody.
Rank got the first out of the seventh on a pop fly before a runner reached via error. Rank then retired the next two hitters in order to finish it off.
Luther Prep starter Mady Eckl allowed two earned on five hits, striking out five while walking six over six frames in the loss.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 2,
LUTHER PREP 0
Lakeside 100 000 1 — 2 5 1
Luther Prep 000 000 0 — 0 2 1
Leading hitters — LL: Shadoski 2x4 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Rank W; 7-2-0-0-4-0; LP: Eckl L; 7-5-2-2-5-6.
BLUE JAYS SWEEP HEIGHTS
CAMBRIDGE — In game one, the Blue Jays won 12-0 in six innings with junior Hannah Larson hitting a three-run homer for the mercy rule to be called.
Sophomore Saveea Freeland hit an RBI triple in the bottom of the first inning, scoring senior Audrianne Kieler. Freeland scored on an RBI single from senior Taylor Stenklyft.
In the bottom of the second, RBI singles from Freeland, junior Kayla Roidt and Stenklyft put the Blue Jays up 5-0. Freeland hit an RBI groundout, extending the Cambridge lead to 6-0 in the third.
Larson hit an RBI triple and Kieler knocked in Larson on an RBI groundout in the fifth. Defensively, Cambridge shut down Wisconsin Heights as senior Emma Nottestad and Freeland combined to pitch a shutout.
On defense in the top of the sixth, Stenklyft doubled up a runner trying to score on a fly ball, but the center fielder used her momentum on the catch to throw out the runner on a perfect throw to Roidt.
In the bottom of the frame, the Blue Jays scored a run when the Wisconsin Heights first baseman caught a popup and continued out of play, resulting in the runners on base moving up a base. Larson was the next batter up and capped off the win with the homer.
Freeland recorded four RBIs and Larson added three RBIs in the win.
In game two, Larson hit a three-run RBI triple in the first as the Blue Jays scored six runs in the inning en route to an 8-0 victory. Freeland and Nottestad scored two runs.
Cambridge is 7-2 overall and remains in first place in the Capitol-South standings with a record of 4-1.
First game
Cambridge 12, Wisconsin Heights 0 (6)
Wisconsin Heights 0 0 0 0 0 0 X — 0 3 0
Cambridge 2 3 1 0 2 4 X — 12 11 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottestad (W; 4-2-0-0-7-1), Freeland (2-1-0-0-0-0); WH: Westphal (L; 5.1-11-12-12-5-6).
Leading hitters — C: Larson 3B, HR, Freeland 2B, 3B, Stenklyft 3x4; WH: Westphal 2x3 (2B), Schaefer 1x3.
Second game
Cambridge 8, Wisconsin Heights 0 (5)
Wisconsin Heights 0 0 0 0 0 X X — 0 3 1
Cambridge 6 1 0 0 0 X X — 8 7 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — C: Nottstad (W; 3-2-0-0-3-1), Freeland (2-1-0-0-2-0); WH: Westphal (L; 5-7-8-8-5-6).
Leading hitters — C: Freeland 2x2 (3B), Larson 3B, Schneider 1x2; WH: Mickelson 3B, Vanriper 1x2, Amble 1x2.
JOHNSON CREEK 16, PARKVIEW 3
ORFORDVILLE — Lexi Swanson had five hits and earned the pitching decision in relief as Johnson Creek’s softball team completed a Trailways South sweep over Parkview with a 16-3 victory on Thursday.
Johnson Creek (7-3 , 4-1 in conference) led 6-3 through five innings, then put the game away with a 10-run rally in the sixth. Swanson and Lainey Benz each drove in four runs. Swanson hit three doubles while Benz homered. Josey Whitehouse added three hits including a double and a triple.
Parkview (3-10, 3-9) got a home run from Christina Stark.
Johnson Creek travels to play Horicon in a conference doubleheader today.
JOHNSON CREEK 16, PARKVIEW 3
Johnson Creek 201 21(10) — 16 19 0
Parkview 201 000 — 3 4 2
WP: Swanson
LP: K. Stark
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Walk 3-3-3-3-3-0, Swanson 3-1-0-0-2-1) P (K. Stark 6-19-16-15-10-4)
Leading hitters — JC (Budig 2x4, 2B, HR, Whitehouse 3x4, 2B, 3B, Swanson 5x5, 2B (3), Fincutter 2x5, 2B, Benz 3x4, HR, Walk 2x3, Brigowatz 2B)
P (Wiedmer 3B, C. Stark HR)
MCFARLAND 14,
WHITEWATER 1
WHITEWATER — McFarland scored five times in the first inning and led 10-1 after five frames in a 14-1 road victory over the Whitewater softball team on Thursday.
Avery Feek had two hits, three RBIs for the Spartans. Brooklyn Judd was 3-for-3, driving in a pair, and Brynne Bieri also had two RBIs.
For the Whippets, Makaylyn Benes doubled and Cali Kopecky was 2-for-2.
Whitewater starter Gaby Kubicz, who allowed five earned on two hits in one inning, took the loss.
McFarland starter Riley Bercier allowed an unearned run and struck out two in two innings to get the win. Bieri then fanned five in three scoreless, allowing four hits, to close it out.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.