WATERTOWN — Ava Kleinfeldt pitched a no-hitter with 16 strikeouts in the Lake Mills softball team’s 8-0 road victory against Luther Prep in Capitol North play on Thursday.
Kleinfeldt walked just one, throwing 71 of her 95 pitches for strikes to overpower the Phoenix.
Haydenn Sellnow doubled in a run in the first. Taylor Wollin and Kleinfeldt followed with two-out RBIs to make it 3-0. Lily Doerr and Natalie Grulke contributed run-scoring singles in the third, extending the margin to 6-0. Doerr drove in three runs and Wollin scored three times for the L-Cats (3-2, 1-1 in conference).
LAKE MILLS 8, LUTHER PREP 0
Lake Mills 303 002 0 — 8 11 1
Luther Prep 000 000 0 — 0 0 1
Leading hitters — LM: Sellnow 2x4, T. Wollin 2x2 (2B), Kleinfeldt 2x4 (2B), Doerr 2x4 (2B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LPS: Eckl L; 7-10-8-4-6-9; LM: Kleinfeldt W; 7-0-0-0-1-16.
JOHNSON CREEK 11, PALMYRA-EAGLE 0
JOHNSON CREEK — Hailee Walk pitched a shutout in a Johnson Creek softball 11-0 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Thursday at Palmyra-Eagle High School.
Walk allowed just five hits and recorded a strikeout in five innings of work. At the plate, Walk hit a three-run homer in the top of the fourth inning.
The Bluejays (5-3 overall, 5-3 conference) scored eight runs in the fourth, including an RBI triple from Josey Whitehouse that scored Alyssa Hucke. Hailey Fincutter hit an inside-the-park homer in the first, finishing the day 3-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored.
Hailey Kvalheim had two RBIs for the Bluejays. Hucke and Taylor Buglass also added an RBI in the win.
For Palmyra-Eagle (4-4, 3-4), Maddie Koutsky went 1-for-2 at the plate with a walk and stolen base.
Johnson Creek 11, Palmyra-Eagle 0 (5)
JC 102 80 — 11 11 1
PE 000 00 — 0 5 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC: Walk (W; 5-5-0-0-1-1); PE: T. Koutsky (L; 3.1-11-11-9-1-2), West (1.2-0-0-0-2-1).
Leading hitters — JC: Fincutter 3x3 (HR, 3B), Buglass 2 2B, Hucke 1x3, Whitehouse 3B; PE: West 1x2, M. Koutsky 1x2, Koss 1x2.
WHITEWATER 4, EAST TROY 2
WHITEWATER — Sydney Schilt struck out eight in a complete-game two-hitter, propelling Whitewater past visiting East Troy 4-2 in Rock Valley softball on Thursday.
The Whippets (4-3) made it 2-all with a pair of runs in the second, adding a run-scoring single from Shyan Lesperance in the third followed by an RBI ground out by Schilt, who got out of two-on jams without any damage in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
WHITEWATER 4, EASY TROY 2
East Troy 020 000 0 — 2 2 9
Whitewater 022 000 0 — 4 3 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — ET: Schrieber L; 6-3-4-1-2-5; WW: Schilt W; 7-2-2-2-9-8
POYNETTE 11, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0
POYNETTE — Holly Lowenberg and Brooke Steinhorst combined to strike out 10 in a five-inning no-hitter as host Poynette topped Lakeside Lutheran 10-0 in a Capitol North softball game on Thursday.
The defending state champion Pumas scored five runs apiece in the second and third innings. Megan Gunderson and Brooke Steinhorst drove in three runs apiece.
Lowenberg started and earned the victory, striking out nine in four innings. Steinhorst worked a 1-2-3 fifth to end it.
“We struggled against some really good pitching,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “Poynette hit the ball well too.”
POYNETTE 11, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 0 (5)
Lakeside 000 00 — 0 0 4
Poynette 155 0x — 11 9 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Cook L; 4-9-11-9-4-4; P: Lowenberg W; 4-0-0-0-9-0; Steinhorst 1-0-0-0-1-0.
Leading hitters — P: Gunderson 2x2, Steinhorst 2x3, Lowenberg 2x3 (2 2B), Wagner 2x2 (2B)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.