LAKE MILLS — Avery Chilson threw a no-hitter and the Lake Mills softball team kept its third consecutive opponent off the scoreboard, topping visiting Marshall 7-0 in a nonconference game on Monday.
Chilson, who retired the first 10 hitters she faced, struck out five and walked three while throwing 62 of 98 pitches for strikes.
“She is the definition of a precise pitcher,” Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said. “She puts the ball exactly where she wants it. She has as good of a change up as I’ve ever seen.
“The change up causes hitters to guess due to the contrast between the fastball and change up and her other offspeed stuff. She does a phenomenal job making hitters guess what’s coming next. Avery, to this point, has been winning a majority of those battles.”
McKenna Grossman, who was 2-for-3, connected on a two-run double with two outs in the second. An inning later, Hayden Sellnow and Belle Topel hit consecutive home runs, extending the margin to 5-0.
“The girls have a relaxed confidence at the plate with just the right amount of aggression,” Clift said. “We’ve hit the ball very hard this year. McKenna has always been a power hitter.
“Sellnow, as a freshman, this was her first homer. Belle has been crushing the ball since the first day of practice and she continues to be a pretty intimidating batter in there. We were able to chain hits in the rest of the lineup as well.”
The L-Cats, who have allowed two total runs in five games, improved to 5-0 overall.
“This was a really nice win for the whole team,” Clift said. “It was one of those games where every person on our team did their job to secure the no-hitter for Avery. Avery threw great and had them off balance all night.
“The defense came up big every time we needed it to. This was an excellent win for the program against a good Marshall team.”
LAKE MILLS 7, MARSHALL 0
Marshall 000 000 0 — 0 0 3
Lake Mills 023 200 X — 7 8 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — M: Rateike L; 6-8-7-4-2-5; LM: Chilson W; 7-0-0-0-3-5.
Leading hitters — LM: Grossman 2x3 (2 2B), Sellnow (HR), Topel (HR).
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7,
EDGERTON 3
EDGERTON — Jenna Shadoski led off the game with a home run to left field and the Lakeside Lutheran softball team topped host Edgerton 7-3 in a nonconference game on Monday.
Chloe Berg, who was 2-for-2, added a two-out run-scoring single in the first and the Warriors (4-0) scored twice via error in the second. After the Crimson Tide crept within one thanks to three third-inning runs, the Warriors upped their lead to 6-3 in the fourth with an RBI by Abby Meis and Greta Pingel scoring on an error. Kieghtan Rank led off the seventh with a double and scored on a single by Meis.
Kendall Lemke was 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Shadoski scored three times.
Grace Cook earned the decision for Lakeside in six innings of three-hit ball while allowing three runs (all unearned) with five strikeouts, five walks.
“Kendall had a great day at the plate in the middle of the lineup,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “Grace Cook had another nice start and win in the circle. Kieghtan Rank finished the game off with a solid seventh inning.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 7,
EDGERTON 3
Lakeside Lutheran 220 200 1 — 7 11 3
Edgerton 003 000 0 — 3 4 3
Leading hitters — LL: Shadoski 2x3 (HR), Lemke 3x4 (2 2B), Berg 2x2, Rank (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LL: Cook W; 6-3-3-0-5-5, Rank 1-1-0-0-1-0; E: Gunderson L; 7-11-7-5-5-6.
CAMBRIDGE 3, CLINTON 1
CLINTON — The Cambridge softball team won its first game of the season with a 3-1 nonconference victory over host Clinton on Monday.
Audrianne Kieler led off the game with a double before scoring on an RBI double from Saveea Freeland. Taylor Stenklyft drove home Freeland on a sacrifice bunt, giving the Blue Jays a 2-0 lead. In the third inning, Stenklyft doubled home Kate Downing to put Cambridge (1-1) up 3-0.
A run by Clinton (1-2) in the fourth inning did little to impact Emma Nottestad, who pitched seven innings, allowing three hits.
CAMBRIDGE 3, CLINTON 1
Cambridge 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3 7 1
Clinton 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 — 1 3 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — Ca: Nottestad (W; 7-3-1-1-1-3). Cl: Theisen (L; 7-3-3-3-12-1)
Leading hitters — Ca: Freeland 2x3 (2B), Kieler 1x3 (2B); Cl: Hendricks 2x2 (2 2B).
PANTHERS SWEEP FALL RIVER
FALL RIVER — The Palmyra-Eagle softball team scored 38 runs in a Trailways South Conference sweep of host Fall River on Saturday.
In the first game, Molly Nettesheim went 5-for-5 with eight RBIs in a 16-4 win. Nettesheim hit three home runs, while Teagan Koutsky, Kyler Koutsky and Maddie Koutsky each recorded two RBIs.
In the circle, Mady Nettesheim pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.
In the second game, Palmyra-Eagle won 22-7, aided by a 10-run seventh inning.
Mary Ellen Tiller, who recorded five RBIs, hit a grand slam in the first inning. Teagan Koutsky and Molly Nettesheim each recorded three RBIs.
Teagan Koutsky earned the decision, striking out seven in 6 1/3 innings.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 16, FALL RIVER 4
Fall River 0 0 0 3 1 0 — 4 6 0
Palmyra-Eagle 0 0 3 4 2 7 — 16 23 1
Pitching (ip-h-er-r-so-bb) — PA: Ma. Nettesheim W; 6-6-4-2-5-0; Schultz L; 5-23-16-16-1-2.
Leading hitters — PA: Mo. Nettesheim 5x5 (3 HR), T. Koutsky 5x5 (2B), M. Koutsky 3x3; FR: Schultz 2x3, Fietz 2x3.
GAME 2
PALMYRA-EAGLE 22,
FALL RIVER 7
Palmyra-Eagle 4 0 4 0 4 0 10 — 22 16 0
Fall River 4 0 0 1 0 0 2 — 7 6 0
Pitching (ip-h-er-r-so-bb) — PA: T. Koutsky W; 6.1-6-7-7-7-6; FR: Morton L; 6-12-15-15-1-6, Bartz 1-4-7-7-2-2.
Leading hitters — PA: Tiller 3x5 (GS), T. Koutsky 1x5 (HR), Taylor 2x4 (2B), FR: Fietz 2x4 (2 HR).
