LAKE MILLS -- Avery Chilson drilled the walk-off home run to center field in the 11th inning, leading Lake Mills' softball team past Wisconsin Lutheran 3-2 in a thrilling nonconference game at Rotary Park on Friday.
Chilson, facing one of the state's nastiest pitchers in Wisconsin Lutheran lefty Sydney Vitangcol, led off the 11th by sending a 1-2 pitch out of the park.
Chilson, who is precise and savvy in her own right, pitched the first 10 innings, allowing two earned on seven hits with 13 strikeouts, one walk. Ava Kleinfeldt struck out the side in the 11th to earn the decision for the L-Cats (10-4).
Vitangcol, who led the Vikings (10-2) to the state semifinals last season, fanned 16 and walked two, giving up three earned on five hits in 10 frames.
Belle Topel led off the Lake Mills second with a double up the middle. Kleinfeldt then tripled to right to make it 1-0. Emily Wollin's RBI single with two away gave Lake Mills a 2-0 edge.
Vitangcol singled in a run with two outs in the Wisco third before Katie Meyer's run-scoring single in the sixth made it 2-all.
After a two-out double by Lily Doerr in the fifth, Vitangcol faced one over the minimum until the 11th.
Chilson retired nine in a row during the late innings and Doerr threw out Kenly Frey trying to swipe second base in the 10th. Vitangcol chased Chilson with a leadoff single in the 11th. Kleinfeldt entered and punched out the side on 12 pitches before Chilson's heroics.
LAKE MILLS 3, WIS. LUTHERAN 2 (11)
Wis. Lutheran 001 001 000 00 -- 2 7 0
Lake Mills 020 000 000 01 -- 3 5 2
Leading hitters -- WL: Vitangcol 3x5, Rader 2x4, Schroeder (2B); LM: Doerr (2B), Topel (2B), Kleinfeldt (3B), Chilson (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- WL: Vitangcol L; 10-5-3-3-2-16; LM: Chilson 10-7-2-2-1-13, Kleinfeldt W; 1-0-0-0-0-3.
SATURDAY'S RESULT
GREENDALE -- Lake Mills trounced host Martin Luther 14-1 in three innings during nonconference action Saturday.
The L-Cats (11-4) tallied six runs apiece in the second and third innings.
Kleinfeldt fanned four in two frames to earn the decision.
Aubrey Lepak had a three-run double in Lake Mills' second inning to make it 7-0. Lily Doerr, Taylor Wollin, Zoey Buchholtz and Kleinfeldt drove in two runs apiece.
LAKE MILLS 14, MARTIN LUTHER 1 (3)
Lake Mills 266 -- 14 8 0
Martin Luther 001 -- 1 3 1
Leading hitters -- LM: Chilson 2x3 (2B), Doerr 2x2 (2B), Lepak (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: Kleinfeldt W; 2-1-0-0-0-4, Lepak 1-2-1-1-1-1; ML: Mejia L; 3-8-14-8-9-3.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 21, WILLIAMS BAY 4
WILLIAMS BAY -- Senior Molly Nettesheim went 3-for-6 with four RBIs in a Panthers’ 21-4 victory over Williams Bay at Williams Bay High School on Thursday.
Freshman Brooklyn West also helped push the Panthers (8-9 overall, 7-6 conference) offense with three RBIs, while freshman Sophia Lean added two RBIs.
Junior Gabriella Rupinski, sophomore Cassidy Taylor and freshman Briahna Covarrubias also drove in a run for the Panthers. In the circle, Lean pitched a complete game with seven strikeouts.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 21, WILLIAMS BAY 4
PE 521 021 (10) — 21 15 3
WB 400 000 0 — 4 5 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: Lean (W; 7-5-4-4-7-2); WB: Brown (L; 4.2-2-4-4-3-8), Count (2.1-13-17-15-3-8).
Leading hitters — PE: Taylor 2B, Nettesheim 3x6 (2B), Covarrubias 2B, T. Koutsky 4x4; WB: Hamberg HR, Brown 2B.
DEERFIELD 8, PALMYRA-EAGLE 2
DEERFIELD -- With the Deerfield softball team up 3-2 over Palmyra-Eagle, the Demons scored five runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to pull away with an 8-2 win on Wednesday at Deerfield High School.
For Deerfield, Addison Kapral went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, while Cora Nelson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Senior Lydia Mack recorded three hits and a walk.
Sophomore Addison Klein earned the win in the circle, pitching a complete game with one strikeout.
For the Panthers, sophomore Teagan Koutsky and freshman Ashlin Adsit both scored on an error in the first.
DEERFIELD 8, PALMYRA-EAGLE 2
PE 200 000 0 — 2 4 0
DE 210 050 X — 8 15 1
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: T. Koutsky (L; 3-5-3-3-4-5), West (3-10-5-5-1-1); DE: Klein (W; 7-4-2-0-1-3).
Leading hitters — DE: Mack 3x3, Kapral 3x4, Nelson 2x3 (2B).
EDGERTON 14, LAKESIDE 6
LAKE MILLS -- Shannon Rush homered twice, driving in eight runs, to lead Edgerton past host Lakeside Lutheran 14-6 in nonconference softball on Friday.
Rush doubled in a run in the first inning, hit a three-run blast to left in the fourth and delivered a grand slam to left in the seventh to cap her 4-for-5 game. Caitlin Phillips also had four hits for the Crimson Tide (6-9).
Grace Plitzuweit finished 3 of 4 for Lakeside and Abby Meis hit a two-run shot to center in the third, giving the Warriors (8-6) a 5-4 edge.
Edgerton quickly added five runs in the fourth and never looked back, taking the lead for good on a run-scoring single by winning pitcher Tali Kjendlie, who pitched four innings of four-hit ball in relief with four strikeouts.
EDGERTON 14, LAKESIDE 6
Edgerton 103 501 4 -- 14 20 2
Lakeside 104 100 0 -- 6 11 1
Leading hitters -- E: Scharlau 3x3 (2B), Kjendlie 2x4, Rush 4x5 (2 HR, 2B), Hill 2x5 (2B), Phillips 4x5, Sund 2x3; LL: Ke. Rank 2x4, Lemke 2x3, Plitzuweit 3x4, Meis (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- E: Hill 3-7-5-5-1-1, Kjendlie W; 4-4-1-0-4-3; LL: Ki. Rank L; 3-11-9-8-1-1, Cook 4-9-5-5-2-2.
MARSHALL 11, CAMBRIDGE 0
CAMBRIDGE -- Kennedy Weisensel of Marshall held the Cambridge softball team to just one hit as the Blue Jays fell 11-0 to the Cardinals on Friday at Cambridge High School.
Weisensel pitched five innings and recorded four strikeouts. After giving up a single to Cambridge junior Saveea Freeland in the bottom of the first inning, Weisensel retired the next 14 Cambridge batters in order for the rest of the game.
Freeland pitched five innings for the Blue Jays, giving up 11 runs (four earned) in the loss.
Marshall (13-2 overall, 6-0 conference) remains in first place in the Capitol South, while Cambridge (5-5, 4-2) is in second place.
MARSHALL 11, CAMBRIDGE 0 (5)
M 112 25 — 11 11 0
C 000 00 — 0 1 3
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — M: K. Weisensel (W; 5-1-0-0-4-0); C: Freeland (L; 5-11-11-4-0-5).
Leading hitters — M: Stuntebeck 3x4 (2B), Jesberger 3x4.
