POYNETTE -- The L-Cats are peaking at the right time.
Lake Mills' softball team pushed its win streak to 10 games with three victories over the weekend, including a 6-4 upset over No. 1-ranked Poynette on the road to conclude Capitol North play on Friday.
"This was a nice program win and a statement win for our girls," Lake Mills softball coach Jim Clift said of knocking off the defending state champion Pumas. "We had a great test against a great team and passed with flying colors."
All six of the L-Cats' runs came with two outs, including Ava Kleinfeldt's two-run single in the first and Belle Topel's solo homer run to left in the second.
"Our bats were very aggressive and our pitch selection was very good," Clift said. "Tony Gwynn used to say the best way to increase your batting average is to swing at good pitches.
"Belle is a very powerful hitter. The majority of her career home runs, when they leave the bat, you know it's going to be a home run. Hits like that are energizing and motivate the other girls."
The Capitol North champion Pumas (20-2, 9-1 in conference) tied it up in the third on a two-run inside the park home run by Gracie Gavinski and two-out run-scoring grounder by Kassidy McCaffery.
The 10th-ranked L-Cats grabbed the lead for good, 4-3, on Lily Doerr's RBI double to center in the fourth. Topel and Taylor Wollin, who went 3-for-4, added insurance runs in the form of RBI singles in the sixth.
Morgan Gunderson doubled in a run in the Poynette sixth but was later thrown out by Doerr, who catches, trying to overzealously steal third base to end the threat.
Kleinfeldt earned the decision, allowing four runs on seven hits in five innings with four strikeouts, no walks. Avery Chilson threw a scoreless sixth and seventh with two strikeouts.
"I call Ava and Avery our Batman and Robin," Clift said. "That combination on the mound is working well. Poynette got on Ava a little, which not many teams do. I didn't think Poynette could adjust and get in on Avery right away. Our plan worked to a tee."
The L-Cats (15-4, 7-3) totaled 14 hits against last season's Division 3 Pitcher of the Year in Holly Lowenberg, who struck out seven and gave up six runs.
"You want to face pitchers like Lowenberg to see where you're at," Clift said. "She's one of the best pitchers the state has to offer. This result was good for us to make that kind of statement within ourselves. Beating Wisconsin Lutheran and Poynette shows we are going to be a team that needs to be dealt with as well."
Lake Mills won the Wisconsin Dells quadrangular on Saturday by routing the host Chiefs 11-0 in five innings and upending Portage, 6-2.
Versus Wisconsin Dells, Topel hit a three-run blast to center in the L-Cats' seven-run third inning. With two away, Zoey Buchholtz produced a bases-clearing three-run triple and scored on Doerr's fielder's choice. Aubrey Lepak and Haydenn Sellnow tallied three hits apiece.
Kleinfeldt tossed five innings of two-hit ball with six strikeouts to earn the win.
Against Portage, Chilson fanned nine and walked none in a complete-game decision. She gave up two runs on six hits.
Taylor Wollin and Kleinfeldt, who went 3-for-4, had back-to-back run-scoring hits in the third to make it 3-0. Chilson doubled to open the fourth and her courtesy runner Aubrey Lepak scored on a single by Topel. Chilson and Doerr each drove in insurance runs in the fifth, extending the lead to 6-2.
LAKE MILLS 6, POYNETTE 4
Lake Mills 201 102 0 -- 6 14 2
Poynette 003 001 0 -- 4 8 0
Leading hitters -- LM: Sellnow 2x4, Topel 2x4 (2B, HR), T. Wollin 3x4, Kleinfeldt 2x4, Doerr (2B); P: Lowenberg 2x3, Gunderson (2B), Gavinski (HR).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: Kleinfeldt W; 5-7-4-3-0-4, Chilson 2-1-0-0-1-2; P: Lowenberg L; 7-14-6-6-3-7.
LAKE MILLS 11, WIS. DELLS 0 (5)
Wis. Dells 000 00 -- 0 2 1
Lake Mills 007 4x -- 11 14 0
Leading hitters -- LM: Sellnow 3x3, Topel 2x3 (HR), Lepak 3x3, E. Wollin 2x2, Buchholtz (3B), Kleinfeldt (2B), T. Wollin (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: Kleinfeldt W; 5-2-0-0-1-6; WD: Meister L; 4-14-11-11-3-0.
LAKE MILLS 6, PORTAGE 2
Portage 000 020 0 -- 2 6 2
Lake Mills 012 120 x -- 6 11 0
Leading hitters -- P: Brom (2B); LM: Chilson 2x4 (2B), Sellnow 2x4, Kleinfeldt 3x4 (2B), T. Wollin (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- P: Saloun 2.2-5-3-3-4-2, Williams L; 3.1-6-3-1-0-2; LM: Chilson W; 7-6-2-2-0-9.
BLUEJAYS SWEEP BULLDOGS
JOHNSON CREEK -- The Johnson Creek softball team dusted visiting Williams Bay 16-1 in four innings and 14-2 in five innings in a Trailways South doubleheader on Thursday.
The Bluejays (13-8, 11-5 in conference) got a pair of home runs -- a two-run blast in the second and a solo shot in the fourth -- from Jenna Fincutter in the first game.
Josey Whitehouse and Bailey Wagner drove in two runs apiece and Madi Brigowatz added two hits, scoring three times.
Hailee Walk struck out 10 and allowed a run on two hits in four innings to pick up the decision.
In the second game, the Bluejays had seven doubles, including three by Whitehouse who was 3-for-4 and scored three times out of the leadoff spot. Brigowatz, Hailey Kvalheim and winning pitcher Molly Altreuter drove in two runs apiece.
Altreuter started and fanned four in three innings.
First game
JOHNSON CREEK 16, WILLIAMS BAY 1 (4)
Williams Bay 100 0 -- 1 2 2
Johnson Creek 375 1 -- 16 7 0
Leading hitters -- WB: Hamberg (2B); JC: Brigowatz 2x3, J. Fincutter 2x3 (2 HR), Wagner (2B), Buglass (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- WB: Count L; 1.1-5-7-7-2-3, Brown 0.2-0-7-7-8-0, Cates 1-2-2-1-1-1; JC: Walk W; 4-2-1-1-1-10.
Second game
JOHNSON CREEK 14, WILLIAMS BAY 2 (5)
Johnson Creek 910 04 -- 14 15 1
Williams Bay 100 01 -- 2 5 1
Leading hitters -- JC: Whitehouse 3x4 (3 2B), Kvalheim 2x3 (2B), Buglass 2x3 (2B), Wagner 2x3, Altreuter 2x3 (2B), Brigowatz (2B); WB: Hamberg (2B), Nickelsen (3B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- JC: Altreuter W; 3-2-1-1-1-4, Whitehouse 2-3-1-1-0-2; WB: Cates L; 4-13-10-10-1-4, Brown 1-2-4-3-3-3.
JOHNSON CREEK 20, MARKESAN 11
MARKESAN — Alyssa Hucke had three hits and three RBIs as Johnson Creek’s softball team outslugged Markesan 20-11 on Tuesday.
JOHNSON CREEK 20, MARKESAN 11
Leading hitters — JC (Whitehouse 2B, Brigowatz 2x5, 2B (2), H. Fincutter 2x4, Wagner 2B, Hucke 3x4, Kvalheim 2x5, Altreuter 4x4), M (Gauger 3x4, Glover 2x4, Stellmacher 2x3, Moldenhauer 2B, Boelter 2B, Bobek 3B)
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (J. Fincutter 2.1-1-8-7-5-8, Altreuter W 4.2-7-3-0-2-1), M (Stellmacher L 6-15-20-15-3-7, Lenz 1-0-0-0-0-0)
COLUMBUS 4, LAKESIDE 1
COLUMBUS -- Emma Jo Peck pitched a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and Columbus beat visiting Lakeside Lutheran 4-1 in a Capitol North softball finale for both teams on Friday.
The Cardinals (9-5, 7-3 in conference) backed Peck, who permitted an unearned run in the sixth inning and walked four on 99 pitches, with a first-inning run when Alise Hayes tripled to lead off the frame and scored as Dakota Volesky followed with a ground out. Peck helped her own cause with a two-out, two-run single in the fourth to make it 4-0.
Jenna Shadoski walked and scored on a sacrifice fly by Kendall Lemke in the sixth for Lakeside (9-8, 4-6).
Warriors starter Kieghtan Rank, who allowed four earned on eight hits in six innings, took the loss.
COLUMBUS 4, LAKESIDE 1
Lakeside 000 001 0 -- 1 0 2
Columbus 100 300 x -- 4 8 1
Leading hitters -- C: Hayes 2x3 (3B), Peck 2x3, Raeder 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) -- LL: Ki. Rank L; 6-8-4-4-4-2; Peck W; 7-0-1-1-9-4.
HILLTOPPERS SWEEP PANTHERS
CAMBRIA -- The Palmyra-Eagle softball team was swept in a doubleheader by Cambria-Friesland (17-5 overall) on Saturday at Cambria-Friesland High School.
In the first game, the Panthers lost 3-1. With the game tied at 1-1 in the bottom of the fifth, Samantha Raley hit a sacrifice fly to score Janell Villarpal, giving Cambria-Friesland the lead.
Sophomore Cassidy Taylor scored freshman Brooklyn West on the lone Panther run in the second inning. Sophomore Teagan Koutsky pitched a complete game, giving up three runs and recording four strikeouts.
In the second game, Villarpal recorded eight RBIs in a Cambria-Friesland 15-5 win. Villarpal hit an inside-the-park grand slam in the top of the third inning, breaking the game open.
For Palmyra-Eagle (12-10), senior Molly Nettesheim and Koutsky each recorded an RBI in the loss.
First game
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 3, PALMYRA-EAGLE 1
PE 010 000 0 — 1 5 1
CF 100 011 X — 3 7 2
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: T. Koutsky (L; 6-7-3-3-4-5); CF: Heller (W; 7-5-1-1-6-1).
Leading hitters — PE: West 2x3 (3B); CF: Drews 2B, Heller 2x2.
Second game
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 15, PALMYRA-EAGLE 5
CF 145 100 4 — 15 11 5
PE 120 010 1 — 5 11 4
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — CF: Heller (W; 7-11-5-3-4-0); PE: West (L; 4-9-11-6-0-3), Lean (3-2-4-0-0-1).
Leading hitters — CF: Villarpal 3x4 (HR, 3B), Smits 2x4, Drews 3x5 (2 2B); PE: Nettesheim 2x4 (2B), Lean 2x4, Covarrubias 2B.
