LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team pushed across nine runs in the third, topping Luther Prep 12-0 in the Capitol North opener for both teams at LLHS on Tuesday.
The Warriors (1-1, 1-0 in conference) led 3-0 on Kieghtan Rank’s two-run double in the third. Grace Cody and Abby Meis both produced two-run singles and Kendall Lemke contributed a run-scoring double to make it 9-0. Shadoski, who was 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot, added a two-run double in the fourth.
Rank, who struck out four in three innings while giving up only a pair of singles, earned the decision. Cook capped the two-hit shutout with a pair of scoreless frames, fanning four.
“Both Grace and Kieghtan kept the LPS offense in check all night,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “Offensively, we got some timely hitting in the middle innings. Grace Cody and Kieghtan Rank each had three-RBI games.
“The top of our lineup (Jenna Shadoski, Abby Meis and Kendall Lemke) had solid nights as well. This was a nice way to start our conference season.”
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 12, LUTHER PREP 0 (5)
Luther Prep 000 00 — 0 2 2
Lakeside 019 2x — 12 13 1
Leading hitters — LL: Shadoski 3x4 (2B), Meis 2x4, Lemke 2x3 (2B), Rank 2x3 (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — LP: Eckl L; 4-13-12-10-3-3; LL: Rank W; 3-2-0-0-4-1, Cook 2-0-0-0-4-0.
JOHNSON CREEK 11, PALMYRA-EAGLE 3
JOHNSON CREEK -- The long ball powered Johnson Creek's offense in an 11-3 win over Palmyra-Eagle on Tuesday at Johnson Creek High School.
The Bluejays (4-3 overall, 4-3 conference) hit three home runs with Hailey Fincutter hitting a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning, Josey Whitehouse hit a two-run shot in the fourth and Hailee Walk drilled a solo shot in the fifth.
Fincutter led the Johnson Creek offense with four RBIs and two runs scored. Whitehouse also went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and four runs scored. Hailey Kvalheim added two RBIs, while Taylor Buglass drove in a run.
Walk also pitched a complete game in the circle, recording five strikeouts to earn the win.
For Palmyra-Eagle, Maddie Koutsky, Brooklyn West and Briahna Covarrubias recorded an RBI. Koutsky scored two runs, while Teagan Koutsky crossed the plate once.
Molly Nettesheim led the Panthers (4-3, 3-3) with three hits.
JOHNSON CREEK 11, PALMYRA-EAGLE 3
PE 102 000 0 — 3 13 2
JC 230 240 X — 11 13 0
Pitchers (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — PE: West (L; 6-13-11-8-3-1); JC: Walk (W; 7-13-3-3-5-1).
Leading hitters — PE: M. Koutsky 2x4 (3B), Koss 2x3 (3B), Nettesheim 3x4, T. Koutsky 2x3 (2B); JC: Whitehouse 3x3 (HR, 2B), Fincutter HR, 2B, Walk HR, Brigowatz 3x4.
JOHNSON CREEK SWEEPS FALL RIVER
JOHNSON CREEK — Hailee Walk and Molly Altreuter threw a pair of shutouts and got plenty of run support as Johnson Creek’s softball team swept Fall River 10-0 in both games of a Trailways South doubleheader on Monday.
Walk tossed a one-hit shutout in the first game with seven strikeouts and two walks. Bailey Wagner and Hailey Fincutter each drove in two runs.
Altreuter earned the decision in the second game, allowing no runs on four hits with three strikeouts and one walk. Hailey Kvalheim led the Bluejays at the plate with three hits. Josey Whitehouse and Madi Brigowatz each drove in two runs.
Game 1
JOHNSON CREEK 10, FALL RIVER 0
Fall River 000 00 — 0 1 5
Johnson Creek 441 1X — 10 7 1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — FR (Morton L 2-6-8-1-1-1, Bartz 2-1-2-0-1-2), JC (Walk W 5-1-0-0-7-2)
Leading hitters — JC (Wagner 2x3, 2B, H. Fincutter 2B, J. Fincutter 2B, Walk 2B)
Game 2
JOHNSON CREEK 10, FALL RIVER 0
Johnson Creek 104 05 — 10 9 0
Fall River 000 00 — 0 4 7
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — JC (Altreuter W 5-4-0-0-3-1), FR (Bartz L 5-9-10-2-3-0)
Leading hitters — JC (Whitehouse 3B, Brigowatz 2x4, Kvalheim 3x4, 2B, Hucke 2x3, 2B)
LODI 1, LAKE MILLS 0
LAKE MILLS — Lodi scored the go-ahead run on an error in the infield in the seventh inning, topping Lake Mills 1-0 in a Capitol North softball game at Rotary Park on Tuesday.
Blue Devils freshman starter Bailey Stark fanned 12 and walked one in a complete-game effort, permitting just six singles.
Lake Mills starter Avery Chilson took the loss despite pitching seven innings of two-hit ball, fanning four against one walk, while permitting the unearned run in the seventh.
Lake Mills (2-2, 0-1 in conference) stranded the bases loaded in the fourth inning with one away, had two on with one away in the sixth and got the leadoff hitter — Chilson with a single — on in the seventh but could not muster a run.
Rowan Skarda singled to open the Lodi seventh, taking second on a passed ball before scoring from there on an error after a grounder hit by Vivian Beld.
LODI 1, LAKE MILLS 0
Lodi 000 000 1 — 1 2 2
Lake Mills 000 000 0 — 0 6 2
Leading hitters — LM: Chilson 2x4, Topel 2x4, Doerr 2x3.
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LO: Stark W; 7-6-0-0-1-12; LM: Chilson L; 7-2-1-0-0-4.
Big Foot 15, Whitewater 5 (6)
Lily Wolf had four hits, two of them home runs, and six RBI in the Chiefs’ win over the Whippets.
The teams were locked in a scoreless game three innings in before Big Foot turned in a series of stellar defensive plays to shift the momentum that they carried with them to the plate. Second baseman Kelsie Kroening had an over-the-shoulder catch; Kate Hummel started a heads-up double play, fielding a ball on her backhand side, touching third for the first out and then delivering the ball to first for the second; and Wolf made a diving stop and put out a runner at third base.
Hummel and Natalie Klamm had RBI doubles for the Chiefs, and Holly Kynell threw a complete game with six strikeouts to get the win in the circle. Schilt hit a home run for Whitewater.
The Whippets (3-3) host East Troy on Thursday.
BIG FOOT 15, WHITEWATER 5
Whitewater 000 140 — 5 9 1
Big Foot 004 164 — 15 13 0
Leading hitters—Pope (W) 2x3, Kopecky (W) 2x3, Wolf (BF) 4x5, Hummel (BF) 2x4, Kynell (BF) 2x5. 2B—Kopecky (W), Klamm (BF), Hummel (BF). HR—Schilt (W), Wolf (BF) 2.
