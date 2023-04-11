Softball roundup
Buy Now

LAKE MILLS — Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team pushed across nine runs in the third, topping Luther Prep 12-0 in the Capitol North opener for both teams at LLHS on Tuesday.

The Warriors (1-1, 1-0 in conference) led 3-0 on Kieghtan Rank’s two-run double in the third. Grace Cody and Abby Meis both produced two-run singles and Kendall Lemke contributed a run-scoring double to make it 9-0. Shadoski, who was 3-for-4 out of the leadoff spot, added a two-run double in the fourth.

Load comments