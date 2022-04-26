JEFFERSON — Freshman Aeryn Messmann struck out 11 over five innings of one-hit ball as Jefferson’s softball team topped visiting Whitewater 10-0 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
Messmann permitted just a two-out single in the first and walked one hitter, throwing 45 of her 65 pitches for strikes in the five inning game to earn the victory.
The Eagles (8-1 overall and RVC) scored four times in the second inning. Senior Julia Ball doubled home the game’s first run, Savannah Serdynski added an RBI double, freshman Ashlyn Enke scored on a passed ball and sophomore Lily Fairfield, who was 3-for-3, produced an RBI base knock.
Enke had an RBI single and Fairfield an RBI triple in the fifth as Jefferson scored six times to enact the 10-run rule.
Whippets starter Cheyenne Bohmann allowed 10 runs (six earned) on eight hits over 4 2/3 innings, walking five with three strikeouts in the loss.
The Eagles play at Big Foot today at 5 p.m.
JEFFERSON 10, WHITEWATER 0 (5)
Whitewater 000 00 — 0 1 3
Jefferson 040 06 — 10 8 0
Leading hitters — J: Fairfield 3x3 (3B), Ball (2B), Serdynski (2B).
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — WW: C. Bohmann L; 4.2-8-10-6-3-5; J: Ae. Messmann W; 5-1-0-0-11-1.
FORT ATKINSON 15, STOUGHTON 5 (5)
The Blackhawks have been waiting for a hitting night like this. On Tuesday versus the Vikings, they got it.
Ashlie Riley hit two home runs and Alyssa Heagney also homered as the Fort Atkinson softball team routed visiting Stoughton 15-5 in a Badger Conference game.
Fort (3-4, 3-3 Badger) wasted little time getting going offensively, plating five runs in the first. Alex Theriault, who was 4-for-4, doubled and scored on a grounder by Riley. Macey Pease and Sofia Unate followed with run-scoring hits. Heagney then capped the frame with a two-run shot to center on a 1-0 pitch.
The Blackhawks scored eight more times on eight hits in the second. Riley hit a two-run blast to left as part of the run-scoring barrage. Riley, a freshman, led off the fourth with a shot to left.
Fort starter Madison Klauer earned the decision, allowing two earned runs on four hits with two strikeouts over three innings.
Pease had three hits, Unate scored three times and Kaylee Jordan was 2-for-4, scoring twice.
The Blackhawks host Monona Grove today at 4:30 p.m.
FORT ATKINSON 15, STOUGHTON 5 (5)
Stoughton 002 12 — 5 8 0
Fort 582 0x — 15 19 0
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so): S: Perkins L; 1-9-9-9-0-1, Reuter 3-10-6-6-5-0; FA: Klauer W; 3-4-2-2-1-2, Holzli 2-4-3-3-0-2.
Leading hitters: S: Reuter 2x3 (2B, HR), Pickett 2x3, Buell 2x3 (2B), Koepke (2B), Rott (HR); FA: Theriault 4x4 (2 2B), Jordan 2x4, Pease 3x4, Riley 2x3 (2 HR), Heagney 2x3 (HR), Klauer (2B), Unate (2B).
LAKE MILLS 4, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3
LAKE MILLS — McKenna Grossman’s walk-off double in the seventh sent the Lake Mills softball team past Lakeside Lutheran 4-3 in a Capitol North game at Rotary Park on Tuesday.
In the top of the seventh, Lakeside’s Jenna Shadoski doubled in a run before Abby Meis, who was 3-for-4, tied the game at 3 all with a single. L-Cats starter Avery Chilson then retired the next three hitters in order.
In the bottom of the seventh, Savannah Radtke drew a leadoff walk. Ava Kleinfeldt then reached via a two-base error, leaving a pair of runners in scoring position with no down for Grossman, who doubled to left for the winning hit off Kieghtan Rank.
Hayden Sellnow gave the L-Cats (10-0, 5-0 Capitol North) a 2-1 lead in the first with a two-run shot to center, adding a run-scoring single in the third.
Chilson worked all seven innings, allowing three earned on eight hits with eight strikeouts, three walks to earn the decision.
Lakeside (7-2, 3-2) starter Grace Cook was saddled with the loss, allowing three earned runs on four hits, striking out six, in 6-plus innings. Grossman, who bounced back from two earlier strikeouts, was the first hitter Rank faced and got the winning hit on the first pitch she faced.
LAKE MILLS 4,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3
Lakeside 100 000 2 — 3 8 1
Lake Mills 201 000 1 — 4 5 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LL: Cook L; 6-4-4-3-3-6, Rank 0.0-1-0-0-0-0; LM: Chilson W; 7-8-3-3-3-8.
Leading hitters — LL: Meis 3x4, Shadoski 2x4 (2B) Statz (3B); LM: Sellnow 2x3 (HR), Grossman (2B).
