JEFFERSON — Aidyn Messmann hit the go-ahead home run in the third inning and Jefferson’s softball team defeated visiting Beloit Turner 4-2 in a Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
The Trojans scored single runs in the second and third inning to pull ahead 2-0. The Eagles (3-0, 3-0 RVC) countered with three of their own in third to take the lead for good.
Ashlyn Enke, who was 2-for-3, led off the frame with a double to left and scored on a ground out by Savannah Serdynski. After Lily Fairfield drew a walk, Messmann dug in with two out and sent a 1-1 Rileigh Rose offering over the left field fence for a two-run shot.
Aeryn Messmann earned the decision for the Eagles, throwing four innings with five strikeouts, no walks while giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits. Hildie Dempsey entered to start the fifth inning and worked out of a two-on jam before retiring the last seven hitters she faced in order to close it out. She struck out five, allowing one hit, in three innings.
The Eagles travel to face Big Foot on Thursday at 5 p.m.
JEFFERSON 4, TURNER 2
Turner 011 000 0 — 2 5 2
Jefferson 003 001 X — 4 8 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — T: L; Rose 6-8-4-3-2-2; J: W; Ae. Messmann 4-4-2-1-5-0, Dempsey 3-1-0-0-5-0.
Leading hitters — T: Pingel 2x3, Jordan (2B); J: Ai. Messmann (HR), Mengel 2x3, Enke 2x3.
LAKE MILLS 11, LUTHER PREP 0 (6)
WATERTOWN — Ava Kleinfeldt struck out 14 in six shutout innings and the Lake Mills softball team topped host Luther Prep 11-0 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Kleinfeldt gave up just a pair of singles and walked one, throwing 67 of her 102 pitches for strikes.
Belle Topel got Lake Mills (6-0, 2-0 Capitol North) on the board with a sacrifice fly in the first before consecutive run-scoring singles by Tessa Kottwitz and Avery Chilson upped the lead to 4-0. Topel capped the team’s four-run fourth inning with a two-out RBI single and the lead at 5-0.
Payton Quest was 3-for-4 with a double, Kottwitz finished 3-for-3, scoring three times and driving in three with two stolen bases, and Chilson went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
Luther Prep starter Mady Eckl took the loss, allowing seven earned on 10 hits in six frames with four strikeouts, eight walks.
LAKE MILLS 11, LUTHER PREP 0 (6)
Lake Mills 100 424 — 11 10 2
Luther Prep 000 000 — 0 2 4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — LM: W; Kleinfeldt 6-2-0-0-1-14; LP: Eckl L; 6-10-11-7-8-4
Leading hitters — LM: Quest 3x4 (2B), Chilson 2x3, Kottwitz 3x3.
MOUNT HOREB 2, FORT ATKINSON 1
MOUNT HOREB — Morgan Brummer hit a walk-off single to send Mount Horeb past Fort Atkinson’s softball team 2-1 in a Badger Conference game on Tuesday.
The Vikings bunted for a hit to open the seventh inning and had a pair of runners in scoring position after a Blackhawks error with no outs. Brummer, who was 3-for-4 with two doubles, then singled to right on a 1-0 count to end it.
Fort (1-1) scored in the first inning after Alex Theriault singled to open the game, stole second and scored on Kaylee Jordan’s no-out single up the middle. A strikeout ended the frame with runners on second and third. The Blackhawks left runners on the corners in the third and Lucy Dahlk, who struck out 15 over seven innings of four-hit ball, retired the last seven hitters she faced in order to earn the victory.
Blackhawks starter Madison Klauer allowed two unearned runs on seven hits to take the loss.
“We played great defense, but we just couldn’t execute runs,” Fort Atkinson softball coach Lindsay Jilek said. “Klauer threw an awesome game. I’m really proud of her for putting the ball in play and trusting her defense to help her out.
“Kaylee Jordan and Sophia Unate both had awesome plays in the field defensively to hold the score. Offensively, we struck out too many times and left too many runners on base. Hopefully we can push through this heartbreaker and move on to tomorrows game against Monroe.
“I’m proud of my girls today. It was a hard loss, but the girls never gave up and played hard to the end. We have continuous leadership from our upperclassman that continues us to move forward.”
Fort is scheduled to host Monroe this afternoon at 4:30 p.m.
MOUNT HOREB 2, FORT ATKINSON 1
Fort 100 000 0 — 1 4 3
Mount Horeb 001 000 1 — 2 7 2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) — FA: Klauer L; 6-7-2-0-0-0; MH: Dahlk W; 7-4-1-1-1-15.
Leading hitters — MH: Brummer 3x4 (2 2B).
POYNETTE 12, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
LAKE MILLS — Emma Gavinski homered and Holly Lowenberg struck out 11 as Poynette beat the host Lakeside Lutheran softball team 12-1 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday.
Warriors starter Kieghtan Rank took the loss, allowing five earned on 13 hits with three strikeouts, two walks in seven frames. Lakeside (4-1, 1-1 Capitol North) made eight errors. Offensively, Nora Statz was 2-for-3 and Abby Meis doubled.
The Pumas had 13 hits, including three for extra bases, and led 7-0 through three after four third-inning runs. Gavinski’s two-run blast to left in the second made it 3-0. Lowenberg earned the decision, giving up three hits and walking none in seven innings.
POYNETTE 12, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 1
Poynette 124 002 3 — 12 13 1
Lakeside 000 100 0 — 1 3 8
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — P: Lowenberg W; 7-3-1-1-11-0; LL: Rank L; 7-13-12-5-3-2.
Leading hitters — P: Meister 2x5, Gunderson 3x5, Lowenberg 2x5 (2B), McCraffery 2x4 (2B), Gavinski 3x4 (HR); LL: Statz 2x3, Meis (2B).
BIG FOOT 17, WHITEWATER 5
WHITEWATER — Whitewater’s softball team fell to visiting Walworth Big Foot 17-5 in a five-inning Rock Valley game on Tuesday.
The Chiefs scored four times in the second, adding three more in the third to pull ahead 9-0 before the Whippets countered with three runs in the bottom of the third.
Whitewater leadoff hitter Shyan Lesperance was 2-for-3 with two RBI, Falyn Krahn doubled twice, driving in a pair, and Savannah Hill went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored.
Whippets starter Jenna Pope took the loss, surrendering six earned on two hits with five strikeouts, five walks in two frames.
Big Foot’s Holly Kynell earned the decision, giving up five runs (three earned) on six hits in five frames, striking out seven with one walk.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.