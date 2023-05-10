MADISON — Sofia Unate drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the sixth inning and Fort Atkinson’s softball team went on to defeat Edgewood 10-4 in a Badger Conference game at Goodman Park on Wednesday.
The Blackhawks (7-9, 6-7 in conference) came to bat in the sixth trailing 4-3. Makiah Cave opened the inning with a single before Tianna Kostroski doubled. Lauren Wessels plated Cave on a ground out to tie it up.
With two away, Unate lined a 3-1 pitch to left, brining home Kostroski from third. A fielder’s choice by Alyssa Heagney resulted in another run, Macey Pease followed with a run-scoring single while Heagney later scored on an error at third base, capping Fort’s five-run rally with the lead at 8-4.
In the Fort seventh, Ashlie Riley singled in a run and Cave scored on a double steal play.
“We had a slow start in the first inning, but our defense really showed resilience and powered through each and every inning,” Fort softball coach Lindsay Jilek said. “We ran the base paths well and our bats came alive around the fourth inning.”
Fort starter Madison Klauer pitched all seven innings to earn the decision. She gave up three runs (two earned) on seven hits, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the fifth before working a 1-2-3 sixth and stranding a pair of runners in the seventh.
“Klauer really shut them down after the second inning,” Jilek said. “The girls have really been on a roll these past two games. Assistant coaches Jeff Agnew and Stephanie Schreiner and I can’t be more proud of each and every one of them.”
The Blackhawks’ Kaylee Jordan made it 2-all with an RBI double in the second.
Stella Roher hit a two-run homer in the first for the Crusaders (5-11, 5-8).
Fort plays at Watertown this afternoon at 1:50 p.m.
“We’re now on to Watertown. We’re taking this week day by day and if we play like this, we will battle with every good team we play,” Jilek said.
FORT ATKINSON 10, EDGEWOOD 4
Fort 021 005 2 — 10 10 2
Edgewood 201 100 0 — 4 7 7
Leading hitters — FA: Riley 2x4, Wessels 2x4, Jordan (2B), Kostroski (2B); E: Roher 3x3 (HR), Baer 2x3, Albright (2B).
