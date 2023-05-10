Madison Klauer
Fort Atkinson senior pitcher Madison Klauer delivers during a recent home game. Klauer pitched a complete game to earn the decision on Wednesday at Edgewood.

 Nate Gilbert

MADISON — Sofia Unate drove in the go-ahead run with a single in the sixth inning and Fort Atkinson’s softball team went on to defeat Edgewood 10-4 in a Badger Conference game at Goodman Park on Wednesday.

The Blackhawks (7-9, 6-7 in conference) came to bat in the sixth trailing 4-3. Makiah Cave opened the inning with a single before Tianna Kostroski doubled. Lauren Wessels plated Cave on a ground out to tie it up.

