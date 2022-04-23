Lake Mills scored four times with two outs in fifth, topping host Fort Atkinson 5-2 in a nonconference softball game on Saturday.

The L-Cats (9-0) scored four times on four hits in the fifth to pull ahead 5-2. Belle Topel, who was 2-for-3, knotted the score at 2 with a single. Lake Mills, which is No. 1 in the season's first Division 2 WFSCA poll, went ahead 3-2 on an error before back-to-back run-scoring singles by Savannah Radtke, who was 2-for-3, and winning pitcher Ava Kleinfeldt capped the frame.

Kleinfeldt struck out five over 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned on two hits. Avery Chilson pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings to close it out.

Haydenn Sellnow, who was 3-for-4, singled with two outs and scored on a base knock by Payton Quest in the Lake Mills first. The Blackhawks made it 1-1 in the bottom of the frame when Alex Theriault walked and scored on a grounder by Ashlie Riley, who added another RBI in the third.

L-Cats catcher Taylor Wollin caught a runner trying to swipe second for the first out of the sixth before a foul pop out with two runners in scoring position ended the inning.

Sarah Holzli started for Fort (1-4), allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits with five strikeouts, three walks in 4 1/3 innings. Madison Klauer took the loss, giving up two unearned runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings.

The Blackhawks host Waunakee on Monday, while the L-Cats host Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday in a pivotal Capitol North Conference game.

LAKE MILLS 5,

FORT ATKINSON 2

Lake Mills 100 040 0 -- 5 9 0

Fort Atkinson 101 000 0 -- 2 5 1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) -- LM: Kleinfeldt W; 4.1-2-2-2-2-5, Chilson SV; 2.2-3-0-0-1-1; FA: Holzli 4.1-3-3-2-3-5, Klauer L; 2.2-6-2-0-0-1.

Leading hitters -- LM: Sellnow 3x4 (2B), Topel 2x3, Radtke 2x3; FA: Pease (2B).

Load comments