Lake Mills shortstop Haydenn Sellnow tags out Fort Atkinson third baseman Kaylee Jordan on an attempted steal of second base during the sixth inning of a nonconference softball game at FAHS on Saturday. The L-Cats won 5-2, improving to 9-0 overall.
Lake Mills pitcher Avery Chilson delivers during a nonconference road game against Fort Atkinson on Saturday. The L-Cats won 5-2 and Chilson pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings in relief to close the game out.
Lake Mills scored four times with two outs in fifth, topping host Fort Atkinson 5-2 in a nonconference softball game on Saturday.
The L-Cats (9-0) scored four times on four hits in the fifth to pull ahead 5-2. Belle Topel, who was 2-for-3, knotted the score at 2 with a single. Lake Mills, which is No. 1 in the season's first Division 2 WFSCA poll, went ahead 3-2 on an error before back-to-back run-scoring singles by Savannah Radtke, who was 2-for-3, and winning pitcher Ava Kleinfeldt capped the frame.
Kleinfeldt struck out five over 4 1/3 innings, allowing two earned on two hits. Avery Chilson pitched 2 2/3 shutout innings to close it out.
Haydenn Sellnow, who was 3-for-4, singled with two outs and scored on a base knock by Payton Quest in the Lake Mills first. The Blackhawks made it 1-1 in the bottom of the frame when Alex Theriault walked and scored on a grounder by Ashlie Riley, who added another RBI in the third.
L-Cats catcher Taylor Wollin caught a runner trying to swipe second for the first out of the sixth before a foul pop out with two runners in scoring position ended the inning.
Sarah Holzli started for Fort (1-4), allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits with five strikeouts, three walks in 4 1/3 innings. Madison Klauer took the loss, giving up two unearned runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings.
The Blackhawks host Waunakee on Monday, while the L-Cats host Lakeside Lutheran on Tuesday in a pivotal Capitol North Conference game.
