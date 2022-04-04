LAKE MILLS — Jenna Shadoski hit a home run and Nora Statz had four hits as Lakeside Lutheran’s softball team won its season opener, topping visiting Waterloo 12-5 on Monday in a nonconference game.

The Warriors plated six runs on six hits in the first inning to pull ahead 6-2.

“This was a great team win,” Lakeside Lutheran softball coach Matt Doering said. “Waterloo had a really nice first inning and got up 2-0, but we answered with a big first inning to swing the momentum.

“They hit the ball well, but we got a lot of solid defense to make the lead stand up.”

Lakeside’s Kieghtan Rank earned the decision, allowing three earned runs on 11 hits with two strikeouts and no walks in a complete game.

“Rank was solid in the circle and really efficient,” Doering said. “She got the win and threw only about 75 pitches. It was a really nice start for her. We got better and better on defense behind her as the game went on.”

Statz went 4-for-5, drove in a pair of runs and scored twice, while Shadoski, who was 2-for-4 and also scored twice, ripped a shot to center field to leadoff the third, extending the margin to 9-3. Abby Meis was 2-for-4, scoring twice, Reyna Rupnow also had two hits and Jordan Genz had two RBIs.

“We put the ball in play regularly, Statz had a huge night and Chloe Berg’s double in the first inning was big,” Doering said.

For the Pirates, Ava Jaehnke was 4-for-4 and Michaela Riege went 2-for-4 with a pair of runs driven in. Abbie Gier also plated a pair.

Waterloo starter Sophia Schneider allowed six earned on six hits to take the loss.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 12, WATERLOO 5

Waterloo 201 200 0 — 5 11 1

Lakeside 621 021 X — 12 13 3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-so-bb) — W: Schneider L; 1-6-6-6-0-1, Marty 5-7-6-5-2-6; LL: Rank W; 7-11-5-3-2-0

Leading hitters — W: Jaehnke 4x4, Riege 2x4; LL: Statz 4x5 (2B), Shadoski 2x4 (HR), Meis 2x4, Rupnow 2x4, Berg (2B).

