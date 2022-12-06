At this time last year, Kindyl Kilar was verbally committed to play volleyball at University of Maryland, Baltimore County.
Then, head coach Cristina Robertson and assistant coach Terrence Robertson parlayed a successful season with UMBC into getting hired at Florida International University.
Kilar, a senior outside hitter for Whitewater High School with a big swing and impressive feel for the game, reopened her recruitment, took campus visits and evaluated her options. After taking a trip to FIU, a Division 1 school in Miami, she knew it was the place for her and made those intentions official by signing a National Letter of Intent at WHS recently.
“When I originally went down to visit, I fell in love with the campus,” said Kilar, a first team all-state selection who led Division 2 players statewide in kills this season. “It was exactly what I wanted academically and for my volleyball career.
“I loved the culture on the volleyball team. I felt at home and felt I could fit in on the volleyball court and also in the classroom.”
Kilar is a three-sport athlete for the Whippets. She’s a multi-year starter on the basketball team and won a sixth-place State Track and Field Championships medal as a member of the 800 meter relay team last spring. Kilar, who ran at state on a pair of relay teams as a sophomore, also competed at state in the 400 relay and in the 200-meter dash as a junior. She also plays volleyball in the offseason with her club team, Milwaukee Sting, where she first tried out as a nine-year-old and has been with the program on various teams ever since.
“Being a three-sport athlete really helped me develop my time management skills and be organized,” said Kilar, who plans to have a major in the health sciences field.
“Juggling three sports and double sports in a single season requires having time management and getting things done on time. Learning how to rest my body and take care of myself will prepare me for long travel days in college and keeping up with schoolwork during the season.”
Devotion to the weight room and a thirst for knowledge has helped Kilar, who is first in school history with 1,172 career kills, fourth in aces (147) and fifth in digs (727), become the six-rotation player she is today.
“As a freshman, I was a setter before switching to playing on the outside,” Kilar said. “I grew as a hitter from a shot perspective. Getting stronger from lifting weights has helped me jump higher.
“The coaches I’ve had at Milwaukee Sting have helped me tremendously with my volleyball IQ and overall game.”
Kilar has volleyball in her blood. Both her mother, Mary, and her sister, Rosie Jaskolski, played collegiately. Kindyl knew once she became high-school age that D1 volleyball was within her sights.
“Since I was very little, I always wanted to play in college,” Kindyl Kilar said. “When I became 15 to 16 years old, I realized playing at a Division 1 school could be a reality.
“I wanted to challenge myself and grow at a level where playing collegiately was possible. I put my nose down to achieve what I wanted.”
Kilar is excited to become a student-athlete at FIU, which plays in Conference USA, and feels she can be one of the cogs in the engine that ignites the school’s volleyball program.
“I’m excited to experience the team aspect of playing collegiately,” Kilar said. “I want to put in the work as a team and see how good we can be.
“I want to see how we can compete with other big teams. The program will be on the upswing when the coaches get the players in a groove with what they want and how they coach.”
Mary Kilar had to pinch herself at times during the high school volleyball season, which was her first as varsity head coach, as she got to watch and guide Kindyl and her WHS teammates on a campaign that saw the program claim a share of the Rock Valley Conference title and win 23 games.
Mary believes the Panthers of FIU are getting a well-rounded athlete who relishes in having the opportunity to compete, learn and make those around her better.
“Kindyl is always striving to make herself and her teammates better,” Mary Kilar said. “In high school, she’s a leader in the classroom, her community and on the court.
“We couldn’t be more thrilled for Kindyl to have this opportunity. During the recruiting process, we looked to see how coaches would positively affect Kindyl as a person and as an athlete. The husband and wife duo who coach FIU care about Kindyl and we’re excited to see her play under them.”
Mental fortitude is something that sticks with Mary about how Kindyl has grown during her career.
“The thing I loved watching the most is her confidence developing and realizing she arrived with the game of volleyball,” Mary Kilar said. “Her mental game developed the most. As her Mom and coach, I wanted to make sure she had a head on her shoulders to get through tough times.
“Kindyl’s a student of the game and realizes going into competitions how she can bring the best out of others. I loved watching her develop in that aspect as a senior.”
The Kilar’s are thankful for the Whitewater coaches, administrators and community members who have been supportive and made Kindyl’s high school experience meaningful.
