Kilar signs with FIU

Whitewater senior Kindyl Kilar signed her National Letter of Intent to play collegiate volleyball at Florida International University recently. Pictured from left are Mary Kilar, David Kilar, Jasmine Kilar, Kindyl, Angel Kilar, Rosie Jaskolski and Mike Kilar (seated).

 Contributed

At this time last year, Kindyl Kilar was verbally committed to play volleyball at University of Maryland, Baltimore County.

Then, head coach Cristina Robertson and assistant coach Terrence Robertson parlayed a successful season with UMBC into getting hired at Florida International University.

