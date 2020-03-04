Currie, Kaiser add to UW-Milwaukee success
UW-Milwaukee sophomore and former Cambridge Blue Jay Spencer Currie placed seventh in the 1 mile run at the Horizon League Indoor Championships, which was held Saturday and Sunday in Youngstown, Ohio.
Currie clocked in with a time of 4 minutes, 20.92 seconds.
Junior teammate and former Blue Jay Gus Kaiser took 12th in the event with a 4:23.53.
Kaiser and Currie teamed up as part of the UW-Milwaukee distance medley relay, which took third place in a time of 10:22.23.
The Panthers placed second out of seven teams with 154 points.
Oconomowoc baseball stadium approved
The City of Oconomowoc approved a plan to build a baseball stadium, as well as an indoor health and wellness training center on Tuesday.
The stadium will be the home of a summer collegiate baseball team, which will be part of a league that has not been announced yet.
Construction of the stadium and facilities is expected to start in late spring of 2020, and is set to end for Opening Day in the summer of 2021.
Lake Mills free throw championship
All boys and girls ages 9 to 14 are invited to participate in the Lake Mills version of the 2020 Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship. The competition will be held this Sunday, March 8, 2020, at the Lake Mills Middle School. Registration is from 12 p.m. until 12:45pm. The competition will begin at 1 p.m.
The Knights of Columbus Free Throw Championship is sponsored annually, with winners progressing through local, district and state competitions. All boys and girls 9 to 14 years old are eligible to participate and will compete in their respective age divisions.
The district level competition will then be held directly after the local competition concludes. During registration, all participants are required to furnish proof of age and written parental consent when completing their entry form/scoring sheet.
Last year more than 120,000 sharpshooters participated in over 3600 local competitions.
Oakland offers Hunter Safety Course
A three-week Hunter Safety Course will be held at Oakland Conservation Club in Cambridge beginning on Saturday, March 14. Booklet pickup to get a head start on studying will be on March 3 at 7 p.m.
The courses will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the class size will be limited to 40 students.
Contact Gary Schenck at (920) 563-9194 for more information.
