Jefferson baseball clinic registration
All children in grades 3rd-8th can register for the two-day 2020 Spring baseball clinic at Jefferson High School.
The clinic for Grades 3-5 will take place Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to noon and Sunday, March 8, from noon to 2 p.m.
Grades 6-8 will be Saturday, March 7, from 12:30 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. and Sunday, March 8, from 2:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Registration and $30 can be sent to Michael Knutson, 222 Meadow Court, Jefferson Wis. 53549, or Jefferson High School Attn: Greg Fetherston. Deadline to register is March 4.
The two-day clinic will stress offensive and defensive baseball fundamentals, including: throwing, fielding, catching, pitching, hitting, bunting, base-running and game situations.
It will be coordinated and conducted by Jefferson head coach Greg Fetherston and his coaching staff.
Murphy takes over Fort Atkinson soccer
Robert Murphy has taken over the reigns of the Fort Atkinson girls soccer program for the spring season ahead. Murphy replaces Jeff Jansen, who resigned following the 2019 season.
Cambridge hires Klemp for volleyball
Breah Klemp was hired to coach the Cambridge girls volleyball team next fall. Klemp is a Cambridge graduate and has a background as an athletic trainer at the Cambridge schools as well as a history coaching many sports.
Morrison, Sabercats win region
Sophomore Callie Morrison, a former Jefferson athlete, had 11 points and five assists for the Maranatha Baptist Sabercats as they earned a 58-47 victory over Calvary in the National Christian College Athletics Association North Region Tournament.
The No. 2 Sabercats (19-3) advanced to the NCCAA tournament with the victory and will take on No. 7 Champion on Wednesday, March 11, at 6 p.m.
Morrison, a former Jefferson athlete, is averaging 17 points, 5.7 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game this season.
Oakland offers Hunter Safety Course
A three-week Hunter Safety Course will be held at Oakland Conservation Club in Cambridge beginning on Saturday, March 14. Booklet pickup to get a head start on studying will be on March 3 at 7 p.m.
The courses will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the class size will be limited to 40 students.
Contact Gary Schenck at (920) 563-9194 for more information.
