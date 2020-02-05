Lake Mills holds signing day
Six Lake Mills students signed commitments to compete in college athletics on Wednesday.
Sophie Lee committed to play volleyball at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point; Grace Schopf is going to compete in track and field at Carroll University; and Jena Smith will play tennis at Wisconsin Lutheran College.
All three of those schools compete at the NCAA Division III level.
Riley Zirbel has committed to play baseball at McHenry Community College, a junior-college program in Crystal Lake, Ill.
Hunter Buechel will play football at Michigan Tech as initially reported in the Daily Union on Nov. 22. The Michigan Tech football team plays in NCAA Division II.
Weekly WiWrestling rankings released
Fort Atkinson junior Thomas Witkins and senior Mika Gutoski both remained as the No. 6th-ranked wrestlers in Division 1 in their respective weight classes in the latest state rankings released by wiwrestling.com on Feb. 4.
Witkins earned his ranking at 182 pounds, while Gutoski is sixth at 220 pounds. Junior Jacob Horvatin hung on to the honorable mentions list at 195 pounds for Fort Atkinson.
Jefferson senior Dean Neff stayed as the second-ranked wrestler at 160 pounds in Division 2. Prairie du Chien senior Traeton Saint once again is slotted in as the No. 1 wrestler.
At 182 pounds, Jefferson junior Aaron Heine moved up to nine after being ranked 10th last week.
Whitewater junior David Cushman remained at 11th at 152 pounds in Division 2 for the third straight week. The Whippets also had two honorable mentions: Senior Will Leibbrand at 182 pounds and senior Jaden Salmieri at 132 pounds.
After back-to-back rankings at 12th, Cambridge junior Aiden Ciha earned a No. 11 ranking at 170 pounds in Division 3.
Johnson Creek senior Isaiah Wollet was ranked fourth at 152 pounds last week, but moved to the 10th-ranked wrestler at 145 pounds. Bluejay senior Lukas David kept his honorable-mention status at 220 pounds.
Senior Austin Pogreba at 170 pounds and senior Jake Pronschinske at 195 pounds stayed in the honorable mentions portions of the rankings for Palmyra-Eagle.
Weston, Reynolds earn WIAC nods
UW-Whitewater senior swimmer Bailey Weston was nominated as one of the WIAC Kwik Trip Athletes of the Week.
Weston, a former Fort Atkinson Blackhawk, took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1 minute, 59.18 seconds during the Warhawks WIAC dual with UW-La Crosse on Saturday.
UW-Whitewater sophomore and former Whitewater Whippet Kailey Reynolds also was selected as a finalist for women’s indoor track and field. Reynolds placed fourth in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.91 seconds during the Warhawk Classic on Saturday. The time was good for season best.
UW-La Crosse promotes Janus
Matt Janus was announced as head coach of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse football team on Wednesday.
Janus was named interim head coach of the UW-La Crosse football team on Dec. 12 after former head coach Mike Schmidt left his alma mater to be head coach at Northern State University (S.D.) on December 9.
Janus was the defensive coordinator for the Eagles each of the last three seasons. UW-La Crosse was fourth in the WIAC for scoring defense in 2019, third in 2018, and second in 2017.
