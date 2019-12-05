Viterbo volleyball succeeds in Sioux Falls
The V-Hawks won their first two games of pool play at the NAIA National Championships in Sioux Falls, Iowa this week, but were defeated in the pool-play championship.
Viterbo will play against Southern Oregon in the Round of 16 at 11:15 a.m. Friday.
Miah Garant, a former Fort Atkinson athlete, had 17 kills in a three-set sweep of Ottawa (Kansas) on Tuesday. Maya Roberts, a former Watertown athlete, had a team-high 20 kills for Viterbo in a four-set victory against Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) on Wednesday.
Katie Frohmader, a former Fort Atkinson athlete, had double-digit kills in both matches.
Roberts and Frohmader each were named all-region by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday. Frohmader earned the recognition for the second year in a row after earning the North Star Athletic Association Offensive Player of the Year Award this season.
Cardinals claims Arnold
Dan Arnold, a Janesville native and former UW-Platteville receiver, was claimed off of waivers by the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday. He caught two passes for 25 yards this season with the New Orleans Saints.
Arnold played for the Pioneers from 2014-17 and caught 30 touchdown passes while averaging 17.7 yards per catch.
Wrestling recognizes Hanson, Branaman
Sophomore Triston Hanson and junior Max Branaman each were recognized as wrestlers of the week for the first week of Fort Atkinson wrestling practice.
Hanson was selected for being a “tremendously hard worker” and Branaman was selected after he “performed at a high level in the (season-opening) scrimmage (last week)” according to coach Ryan Gerber.
The Blackhawks open their season on the road against Oregon at 7 p.m. Friday. Fort Atkinson will compete at the Gun-Slinger Invitational on Saturday in Slinger at 10 a.m.
Schoenike on post-player watch list
Despite having her junior year cut short due to injury, senior Anna Schoenike was listed as a player to watch on the post-player watch list for the Senior Girls Basketball Awards by Norbert Durst of WisSports.net.
Lauren Thiele of Lakeside Lutheran also was named a player to watch.
The list is reduced to 15 semifinalists midway through the season and five finalists are announced at the beginning of playoffs.
Coaches poll lists L-Cats, Cards in Top 10
In the first Wissports.net Girls Basketball Coaches Poll of the season, Lake Mills and Marshall each were named to the top 10 in Division 3. Marshall was the fourth-ranked team and Lake Mills was the sixth-ranked team.
Marshall hosted the L-Cats in a Capitol Conference crossover matchup on Thursday night. See B1 for the game story. Platteville opened the season with a 3-0 record and is the top-ranked team in the division.
Monis cashes in for Maryville
Senior Abby Monis scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Maryville Saints as they earned a 70-66 victory over Newman in a non-conference NCAA Division II women’s basketball game.
Monis, a former Lakeside Lutheran athlete, made a pair of free throws with 27.5 seconds left to give Maryville the lead for good. Monis has had two other double-doubles this year for Maryville (5-3), which plays in the Great Lakes Valley Conference.
