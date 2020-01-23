Fort Atkinson softball shuffles staff
Jeff Agnew and Stephanie Schreiner will serve as varsity assistants for the Fort Atkinson softball team in 2020, head coach Brian Bosch announced Thursday.
Agnew served as a head coach for 24 years at Fort Atkinson and was a JV coach last year. Bosch is entering his third year as head coach.
Nick Nelson has been added to the staff as assistant JV coach to Lindsay Jilek.
Morrison helping lead Maranatha to 8-1 start
Callie Morrison, a 2018 Jefferson graduate, is averaging 14.6 points, 4.6 assists and 3 steals per game for Maranatha Baptist in Watertown through nine games. The Sabercats have built an 8-1 record.
Morrison has been a steady contributor for Maranatha never scoring more than 20 but never fewer than nine points.
Maranatha was 19-7 last year and lost in the third round of the National Christian College Athletics Association DII National Tournament.
Fetherston, Edgewood cruising in NACC play
Parker Fetherston came off the bench to score 12 points on 5 of 9 shooting for Edgewood College in its 69-36 victory over Marian University on Wednesday.
Fetherston, who graduated from Jefferson in 2018, is averaging 7.1 points in almost 13 minutes per game for the Eagles (14-2). Edgewood is 9-2 in the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference.
Smith-Traore returns to starting lineup
Former Whitewater Whippets athlete Myriama Smith-Traore started the first seven games of the regular season for the St. Louis Billikens and hadn’t started again until Sunday, Jan. 19. Smith-Traore averaged 4.9 points and 9.9 rebounds through seven starts.
On Sunday, she scored four points and nine rebounds.
Her season high was 11 points and 13 rebounds against 77-61 victory over LaSalle on Jan. 8.
Shoup, Hinz pick up conference win
Tristan Shoup scored nine points and grabbed five rebounds for Beloit College in a 61-55 victory over Ripon College on Tuesday night. Beloit trailed Ripon in the Midwest Conference standings.
Beloit College (5-11, 3-6) is coached by former Fort Atkinson athlete Josh Hinz, who is in his first season as head coach.
