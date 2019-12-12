Frohmader, Garant earn NAIA honors
Katie Frohmader, a former Fort Atkinson athlete, was named first-team all-American by NAIA and American Volleyball Coaches Association for her play as a junior with the Viterbo women’s volleyball team which finished one game short of the NAIA championship game. Frohmader was eighth in the country in kills.
Miah Garant, also a former Fort Atkinson athlete was an honorable mention NAIA selection.
Marowsky wins WIAC honor
The WIAC selected UW-Oshkosh’s Mariah Marowsky as its Kwik Trip Women’s Swimming Athlete of the Week for events held Dec. 2-8.
Marowsky established a pair of UW-Oshkosh records while winning two events and placing second in two others at the Carthage College Classic held Dec. 5-7.
Marowsky defeated 51 other contestants in the 100- and 25 other participants in the 1,650-yard freestyles with her times of 52.80 seconds and 18:04.35, respectively. During the first 1,000 yards of the 1,650 event Marowsky set a UW-Oshkosh record with her time of 10:50.29.
Marowsky earned her second-place finishes with freestyle times of 1:55.79 at 200 yards and 5:18.58 at 500. Her performance in the 200-yard event also created a UW-Oshkosh record.
Schulz commits to Air Force
Collin Schulz, a senior at Lakeside Lutheran, will sign a national letter of intent to compete in track and field at Air Force Academy. Schulz was a state qualifier in the high jump as a junior and a WIAA Division 2 state champion his sophomore year.
Schulz will sign on Monday at approximately 10:30 a.m.
Crookston drops football program
Officials at the University of Minnesota-Crookston said Tuesday the northwestern Minnesota school is eliminating its football program because of costs.
UMN-Crookston said the recently completed 2019 season is the last as a varsity sport.
The school said it will honor scholarships for any student-athlete who wishes to continue academically at Minnesota-Crookston.
St. Cloud drops football, golf
St. Cloud State University in Minnesota plans to end its football and golf programs to comply with a Title IX court order and manage its budget shortages.
The moves were announced Tuesday and will start next fall. They will affect about 115 student athletes, seven coaches and two graduate assistant coaches, St. Cloud State President Robbyn Wacker said.
Men’s soccer will be added to keep the program in compliance with NCAA rules, the St. Cloud Times reported. St. Cloud State must comply with a federal court’s August order in a Title IX lawsuit by balancing the opportunities and benefits it offers female and male students in the athletic program.
ESPN list recognizes Leipold
Lance Leipold, a former Jefferson and UW-Whitewater athlete who coached the Warhawks to six NCAA Division III titles, was listed at the 78th-greatest college coach of all time in a list published by ESPN this week.
Leipold has coached Buffalo to an unprecedented three consecutive bowl-eligible seasons. The Bulls were snubbed in 2017 by not getting a bowl despite being eligible. Buffalo was beat by Troy, 42-32, in the Dollar General Bowl in 2018. The Bulls will play in the Bahamas Bowl on Friday, Dec. 20, against Charlotte.
Former UW coach Barry Alvarez was No. 90 and former UW-La Crosse coach Roger Herring was No. 92.
Bret Bielema didn’t make the list.
