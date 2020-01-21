Kutz making most of opportunities
Jesse Kutz has seen an increase in playing time for the Viterbo men’s basketball team in the new year. The former Fort Atkinson athlete scored 44 points in the first 14 games of the season and has scored 30 in the most recent four games.
Kutz scored 13 points in an 86-65 victory over Presentation College on Jan. 10. Kutz added 11 points to a 76-63 victory over Valley City State on Jan. 18.
The V-Hawks are 9-9 overall with a 3-2 record in the North Star Athletic Association.
Kuepers puts UW-EC past UW-SP
Cam Kuepers, a former Lakeside Lutheran athlete, converted the go-ahead layup with 12 seconds remaining, Carter Brooks had a key block in the final seconds, and the UW-Eau Claire men’s basketball team edged UW-Stevens Point 63-62 on Saturday in Stevens Point.
The Blugolds coughed up an 11-point halftime lead before rallying for the victory. The Pointers took a one-point lead on Blake Ehrke’s layup with 2:08 remaining.
As Stevens Point looked to take the lead on its final possession, Brooks blocked Ethan Bublitz’s layup attempt with three seconds left on the clock. Ehrke missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, clinching the win for Eau Claire.
Courtesy of Eau Claire Leader-Telegram, an APG Northern Wisconsin newspaper
Weekly Wrestling rankings released
Fort Atkinson junior Thomas Witkins remained the third-ranked wrestler in Division 1 at 182 in the latest state rankings.
Blackhawk senior Mika Gutoski was ranked seventh at 220 pounds.
In Division 2, Jefferson senior Dean Neff was slotted in as the second-ranked wrestler at 160 pounds. At 182 pounds, Eagle junior Aaron Heine earned a No. 8 ranking.
Whitewater junior David Cushman is 11th at 152 pounds in Division 2. The Whippets also had three honorable mentions: Senior Will Leibbrand at 182 pounds, senior Gehrig Monday 195 and senior Jaden Salmieri at 132 pounds.
After an honorable-mention nod in the previous rankings, Cambridge junior Aiden Ciha moved up to the No. 12 ranking at 170 pounds in Division 3.
Johnson Creek senior Isaiah Wollet moved up four spots at 152 pounds, going for No. 8 to No. 4. Fellow Johnson Creek senior Lukas David was an honorable mention at 220 pounds.
Palmyra-Eagle had two wrestlers in the honorable mentions with senior Austin Pogreba at 170 pounds and senior Jake Pronschinske at 195 pounds.
Roehl and Unate one and two
Johnson Creek senior Mateah Roehl and Fort Atkinson junior Angela Unate are the first and second-ranked wrestlers in the girls division at 120 pounds, respectively.
Whitewater junior Brianna Staebler is the top-ranked wrestler at 170/182 pounds. Jefferson freshman Abigail Moreno is an honorable mention at 138 pounds.
Ciha holds third, Clark enters rankings
Sophomore Aevri Ciha remained the third-ranked wrestler at 132 pounds in the WiWrestling.com poll for girls wrestling as released on Jan. 21.
Fellow sophomore Kenidee Clark went from not ranked to honorable mention in the most recent rankings. Clark wrestles at 126 pounds.
The girls rankings have five ranked wrestlers and five honorable mention wrestlers listed.
Women’s Organization sets luncheon
On Tuesday, February 4, 2020 the Lake Ripley Country Club Women’s Organization will have a luncheon event at Brock’s Riverwalk in Fort Atkinson. Cards begin at 10 am and lunch at 11:30 pm. The cost is $16 with a choice of a Waldorf Wrap, Rueben or Cheeseburger. Contact Marge Stach at (608) 423-4255 or Sharon Lund at (608) 423-3052 with any questions.
Former athletes prepare for Warhawks
Allison Heckert, a former Whitewater Whippets athlete, has started in 13 of 16 games for the UW-Platteville women’s basketball team. The sophomore guard is averaging 5.5 points and 2.4 rebounds.
The Pioneers (9-7, 1-4 WIAC) have lost five of their last six games and will visit 6th-ranked UW-Whitewater (15-1, 5-0) in a WIAC women’s basketball game on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Alex Ranney, a former Lake Mills athlete, comes off the bench for the UW-Platteville men’s basketball team. Ranney has played 21.4 minutes per game for the Pioneers in WIAC play and scored 4.4 points per game.
UW-Whitewater (6-10, 1-4 WIAC) will travel to take on 11th-ranked UW-Platteville on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
