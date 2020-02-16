Lemminger schedules new opponent
Johnson Creek native Mark Lemminger, Jr., who was scheduled for an MMA bout in Oklahoma Friday, Feb. 21, will instead face a different opponent at a different venue next month.
Lemminger was set to face Carlo Pedersoli, Jr. in a welterweight bout at Bellator 239 at the Winstar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Okla., but the match was cancelled when Pedersoli was forced to withdraw due to a staph infection.
A new fight for Lemminger against Ian Pascu will take place on Friday, March 13 in Uncasville, Conn. Lemminger enters the bout with a 9-1 record as a professional fighter.
Oconomowoc to consider Northwoods League opportunity
The City of Oconomowoc Common Council will decide the fate of a proposed indoor athletic health and wellness facility and baseball stadium on Tuesday evening, February 18, 2020 at 7:30 pm. Blue Ribbon Baseball’s proposed facility is to be located directly west of Wisconsin Harley-Davidson, on the southwest corner of I-94 and Highway 67.
Blue Ribbon Baseball plans to build a 43,000 square foot indoor health and wellness training facility geared toward the growth and development of youth athletes throughout Waukesha County. Connected to the training facility will be a 2,500 seat open-air baseball stadium, home to a new summer collegiate baseball team.
Since 2008, there has been a growing interest from community members and local governments to bring a collegiate wood bat organization to the area. After nearly reaching an agreement in 2019, the support and desire for a team has grown even further. Blue Ribbon Baseball will build the facility without the use of taxpayer funding, something previous organizations proposed and ultimately failed in gaining approval.
The proposed location is accessible and attractive to residents throughout Waukesha County and located in an area where youth sports organizations and businesses will establish partnerships that help the community prosper. Many youth sports organizations struggle to find practice space throughout the year and will benefit from a new multi-sport, climate-controlled facility located in the heart of Lake Country right off I-94. Their support and excitement for the project will be seen and heard immediately.
Blue Ribbon Baseball, their supporters and those organizations that will use the facility encourage all to attend the upcoming public hearing. For further details and information, visit the website at www.blueribbonbaseball.com.
Oakland offers Hunter Safety Course
A three-week Hunter Safety Course will be held at Oakland Conservation Club in Cambridge beginning on Saturday, March 14. Booklet pickup to get a head start on studying will be on March 3 at 7 p.m.
The courses will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the class size will be limited to 40 students.
Contact Gary Schenck at (920) 563-9194 for more information.
Neighbor's to host LRCC Women's Organization Luncheon
On Tuesday, March 3, 2020 the Lake Ripley Country Club Women's Organization will have a luncheon event at Neighbor’s Bar & Grill in Jefferson. Morning cards begin at 10 a.m. and lunch at 11:45 p.m.
Afternoon cards start at 12:45 p.m. The cost is $15 with a choice of Chicken Salad on lettuce, BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich, and a half Turkey BLT w/cup of Cheesy Broccoli soup.
Contact Jan Benzinger at (608) 423-7978 with any questions.
