Monogue selected for WBCA All-Star Classic
Jefferson senior James Monogue is scheduled to play in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Classic.
The games are scheduled to take place June 20. Monogue, who is committed to play for St. Norbert next year, will team up with La Crosse Central standout Jordan Davis, a Wisconsin commit, on the Division 2 White team. Davis’ brother Johnny Davis, who is also a Wisconsin commit, is on the Division 2 Red team.
There are five all-star games — one for each of the divisions — for both the boys and the girls. The boys are divided by White and Red and the girls are divided by North and South.
Swanson to play at North Park
Johnson Creek senior Justin Swanson confirmed Wednesday that he will play baseball at North Park University in Chicago after graduating this spring.
Swanson is a three-sport standout for the Bluejays in football, basketball and baseball. He was player of the year in the Trailways Conference for football each of the last two seasons and in baseball as a junior.
"I decided to focus on baseball instead of trying to play both football and baseball because even though I love football, it seemed like the right time to give it up and focus on pursuing my dream of playing baseball in college," Swanson said.
North Park is an NCAA Division III school that competes in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin along with North Central College (Ill.), Elmhurst College (Ill.) and Carroll University among others.
"The type of culture there seemed consistent among the coaches and players as well as all the other sports programs," Swanson said. "It seems as though everyone is looking out for the betterment of everyone else."
