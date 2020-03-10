Sectional site moved to Oconomowoc
Palmyra-Eagle will take on Markesan in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal Thursday at 7 p.m.
The sectional semifinal initially was scheduled to be hosted by Markesan, but the sectionals must be played at a neutral site.
The Panthers (21-3) won their third consecutive Trailways South Conference title this season and won their first regional title since 1979 on Saturday against Deerfield.
Should Palmyra-Eagle win, it will play either Cuba City or Darlington in Saturday’s sectional final at Middleton for a chance to proceed to the state tournament for the first time since 1979.
Bender, Calderon earn all-state honors
Lake Mills junior Charlie Bender was named honorable mention all-state in Division 3 boys basketball by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association as was announced Tuesday.
Palmyra-Eagle junior Aiden Calderon also earned honorable mention honors in Division 4.
Bender scored 15.3 points per game and went over the 20-point mark seven times. The 6-foot-3 junior potted a season-high 34 points against Madison Edgewood after making five 3-pointers for the L-Cats in a 68-61 victory on Jan. 4.
Calderon scored 22.2 points and grabbed 10 rebounds per game for the Panthers, who will play against Markesan in a sectional semifinal Thursday in Oconomowoc.
Pingel, Phoenix lose in title
Meghan Pingel, a former Lakeside Lutheran athlete, and the UW-Green Bay Phoenix were defeated, 51-37, by the Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis women’s basketball team on Tuesday in the championship game of the Horizon League tournament.
Pingel had four points and two rebounds in the loss. The Phoenix didn’t score in the fourth quarter.
The senior guard had five rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes for UW-GB as it earned a 50-49 victory over Northern Kentucky on Monday to advance to the title game. Frankie Wurtz, a former Kimberly athlete, scored in the last 3.1 seconds to give the Phoenix the lead for good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.