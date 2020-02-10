Shoup adds 30 for Bucs
Tristan Shoup, a Beloit College men’s basketball senior, has combined for 30 points in his last two games.
The former Fort Atkinson athlete scored 19 points against Grinnell College on Wednesday and added 11 points against Lake Forest on Saturday.
Both came in losses for Beloit College (8-13, 6-8). The Buccaneers are coached by former Fort Atkinson athlete Josh Hinz, who is in his first year at the helm.
Monis, Kutz help V-Hawks to victory
Jack Monis led the Viterbo men’s basketball team to a win against Dickinson State University on Saturday.
Monis, who attended Lakeside Lutheran High School, scored a team-high 15 points in Viterbo’s win.
Former Fort Atkinson Blackhawk and current sophomore Jesse Kutz added five points in the victory.
Eagles, Fetherston move to 20-win mark
Sophomore Parker Fetherston and the Madison Edgewood women’s basketball team moved to 20-2 on the season with a 65-50 win over MSOE on Saturday.
The former Jefferson athlete scored seven points and the Eagles moved to 15-2 in NACC play.
Monogue commits to St. Norbert
Jefferson senior James Monogue, a 6-foot-6 wing who picked up his 1,000th point on Friday against Beloit Turner, committed to play boys basketball at St. Norbert.
Monogue is averaging 21.1 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Eagles (6-11, 5-8 RVC), which return to action against Whitewater on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m.
Marty signs with MSU Moorhead
Jordan Marty, a current Cambridge senior, committed to play football for Minnesota State-Moorhead. The Dragons compete in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference, which is an NCAA Division II conference.
Marty started on the defensive side of the ball for the Blue Jays for four years and was an all-Capitol South selection each of those seasons.
