UW-W selects former Fort Atkinson athlete
Brittany Sykes, a four-year letter winner at UW-Whitewater, was selected to be an interim assistant coach with the men’s and women’s track and field team, according to a news release from the UW-Whitewater athletic department Thursday.
Sykes graduated from Fort Atkinson in 2015.
The news release offered no timeline for how long the interim appointment would last.
Hammer to replace Zelinger
Kirsten Hammer was hired by UW-Whitewater to serve as an assistant coach of the women’s basketball team. Hammer played for the Warhawks from 2012-14 and was a graduate assistant from 2016-18. Last season, she was an assistant coach at Muskingum University in New Concord, Ohio.
Hammer will fill the vacancy created when Amy Zelinger took a position on campus as an academic advisor. Zelinger started her career with the Warhawks as a graduate assistant in 2003-04. She became assistant coach before the 2005-06 season and was promoted to associate head coach prior to the 2012-13 season.
Starting dates for winter sports approach
Girls hockey can begin practice on November 11 with the first date for games November 22. Gymnastics begins practice on November 11 with the first permissible meet on December 5.
Girls basketball can open practice on November 11 and the first game can be scheduled for November 19.
Wrestling begins its season with practice on November 18 and the first meet can be scheduled for November 29. Boys basketball can start with practice on November 18 and the first games can be scheduled for November 26. The boys swim team can begin practice on November 18 with meets starting on November 26.
Men’s basketball adds new assistant
Chris Hill was the latest assistant coach to be added to the UW-Whitewater men’s basketball coaching staff. On an interim basis, Hill will replace Lou Chapman as the top assistant to head coach Pat Miller.
Hill played for Bruce Pearl at UW-Milwaukee and was on the team that made it to the Sweet 16 in 2005.
Chapman made his decision to leave the program in early September after “taking a job in the private sector,” according to Miller. Because of the timing of Chapman’s departure, Miller said the Warhawks used their “emergency-hire procedure” to select Hill as an assistant.
