Warhawks cancel spring break trips
As of Thursday evening, the UW-Whitewater baseball and softball teams intended to take their spring break trips as planned. On Friday afternoon, both teams announced separately that they will be canceling those trips.
The softball team already had five of its 12 games canceled on the trip to Florida as of Thursday. Baseball only had one opponent cancel on its trip.
The NCAA canceled all winter and spring championship tournaments on Thursday afternoon including the College World Series and College Softball World Series at all divisions due to growing concerns over the spread of COVID-19, or coronavirus.
NCAA D-III spring athletes given additional semester
In a tweet Friday afternoon, the NCAA Division III account announced it would grant an extra season of eligibility to any athlete of a spring sport.
This decision came one day after the NCAA canceled all winter and spring championships.
High school track meets canceled
Three track meets scheduled to have participation from local track and field teams were canceled. Two of them were on UW-Whitewater's campus and the third was at Ripon College.
Those meets were canceled because of college campus protocols regarding COVID-19.
The decision was not made by high school coaches or staff.
WIAA announces no changes
One day after canceling the remainder of the boys and girls basketball tournaments, the WIAA issued a statement declaring no changes to spring sports on Friday afternoon.
"The WIAA staff and Board of Control have not made any alterations to the spring sports season at this point," the news release said. "We are monitoring what is happening from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the World Health Organization. The situation is very fluid, but if it is determined that suspension of any contests and practices are directed, we will notify our member schools with instructions and look to any adjustments to the Tournament Procedures to allow post-season to be played.
"Again, at this time, we have not altered the spring season, and we encourage each member school to make the best decision for their school and community regarding regular season consistent with district policy and local public health guidelines."
