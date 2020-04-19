WBCA all-star game postponed to August
Jefferson senior James Monogue will have to wait an extra six weeks to participate in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Classic after the event was postponed due to the threat of the pandemic.
The event was scheduled to take place June 20, but has been pushed back to August 6 at Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Monogue is the only local player competing. He will play in the Division 2 game at 2:15 p.m.
The Jefferson forward averaged a team-high 21 points for the Eagles this season.
Lakeside Lutheran coach Todd Jahns and Watertown Luther Prep coaches Luke Rothe and Nate Kieselhorst will coach one of the Division 3 teams at the event.
Zeh picks Wisconsin Lutheran
Jeff Zeh, a Jefferson senior running back and sprinter, announced on Twitter Saturday that he plans to continue his athletic career at Wisconsin Lutheran College in Milwaukee. Zeh will run track and play football for the Warriors.
Zeh was the speed back in the running game for the Jefferson Eagles in 2019. He set two state records last year: Yards per carry in a single game with a minimum of 10 carries and yards per carry in a season with a minimum of 1,000 yards rushing.
Zeh carried the ball 10 times for 362 yards against Clinton in 2019. Zeh carried the ball 114 times for 1,921 yards — an average of 16.9 yards per carry.
