#BeTheLight displays in area
Fort Atkinson, Whitewater, Johnson Creek and Palmyra-Eagle each will be participating in a #BeTheLight initiative designed to offer hope and community during the coronavirus pandemic.
The facilities at Whitewater High School will be lit up from 7 to 7:30 p.m.
Fort Atkinson and Johnson Creek are lighting their football fields from 8 to 8:30 p.m.
Palmyra-Eagle will we be lighting its athletics facilities from 9 to 9:20 p.m.
The purpose of the campaign is for athletes, people with illness, people in health care and anyone who is negatively impacted by the pandemic.
Gehler transfers to Wyoming
Former Lakeside Lutheran athlete Kaitlyn Gehler has transferred from Memphis University to the University of Wyoming, where she will continue her career as a women's volleyball player.
Gehler graduated from Lakeside Lutheran in 2017 after helping the Warriors win the 2018 WIAA Division 2 state championship. She had 2,000 digs as a Lakeside libero and 794 digs as a senior which helped her earn first-team all-Capitol North honors.
This will be the third college Gehler has been affiliated with since initially committing to University of Wisconsin-Green Bay as a senior. She changed her commitment then because coach Sean Burdette left UW-Green Bay to be the coach at Memphis.
Gehler, who is from Waterloo, led Memphis in digs both years on campus. The Tigers finished last in the American Athletic Conference in 2018 with four conference victories. The conference split into two divisions for the 2019 season and Memphis took fifth place out of six teams in the West Division with a 6-10 record.
Twohig resigns as Lakeside Lutheran wrestling coach
Mike Twohig resigned as head coach of the Lakeside Lutheran wrestling team after taking over in 2011, according to an email from activities director Todd Jahns on Thursday.
During Twohig's tenure, the Warriors had one individual state qualifier: Conor Fussner, a 152-pounder in 2012.
"We offer our congratulations and thanks to Coach Twohig for so faithfully serving the wrestling program here at Lakeside," Jahns said. "Mike will continue to serve in a limited capacity as an assistant in the wrestling program."
