WIAA releases basketball postseason assignments
The WIAA published its assignments for regional and sectional basketball Tuesday.
Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Milton and Whitewater each will be in the Wilmot regional of the Oregon sectional for the WIAA Division 2 boys basketball tournament. The regional designation denotes where the sectional semifinals for each bracket are hosted.
In Division 2 for girls basketball, Whitewater will host a regional within the Oregon sectional.
Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran will be in the Waukesha South regional of the WIAA Division 3 Mequon Homestead sectional. For the last half-decade, their regional has been stacked with talented teams and it will be again next year as perennial talents Greendale Martin Luther, Racine St. Catherine’s and East Troy are in the same regional.
In Division 3 for girls basketball, Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran will be in the Wilmot regional of the Milwaukee South sectional.
Johnson Creek, Cambridge and Deerfield will be in the Waterloo regional of the WIAA Division 4 Baraboo sectional. Palmyra-Eagle will go east to play in the West Allis Central regional of the Brown Deer sectional.
For the Division 4 girls basketball tournament, Johnson Creek, Deerfield, Cambridge and Palmyra-Eagle will play in the Waterloo regional of the DeForest sectional.
Fort Atkinson will host wrestling sectional
For the first time since 2018, Fort Atkinson will host a WIAA Division 1 individual wrestling sectional in 2021.
Prior to the sectional, Fort Atkinson wrestlers will compete with Stoughton and Oregon among others at the Sun Prairie regional. Milton, Janesville Craig and Mukwonago will go through the Beloit Memorial regional to qualify for the sectional in Fort Atkinson.
In Division 2, Jefferson, Lake Mills and Lakeside Lutheran will compete in Jefferson for a regional before advancing to the Richland Center sectional. Whitewater will travel to New Glarus for the Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus sectional prior to the Richland Center sectional.
Cambridge and Deerfield will be hosted by Kenosha Christian Life for a regional in the WIAA Division 3 Orfordville Parkview sectional. Johnson Creek is in the Waterloo regional of the Orfordville Parkview sectional.
Blackhawks, Warriors earn academic all-state
The Fort Atkinson girls golf team earned honorable mention academic all-state in Division 1 as awarded by Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin. Lakeside Lutheran earned honorable mention in Division 2.
The three teams with the highest cumulative team GPA in each division are being recognized with gold, silver, and bronze medals for each student-athlete, and their schools will receive a certificate to note this accomplishment. Schools with at least a 3.25 team GPA will receive a certificate acknowledging honorable mention status.
Sheboygan North/Sheboygan South, a Division 1 co-op, earned first place, Waunakee took second place and Waukesha Catholic Memorial took third place. Thirty-four teams were noted as honorable mention.
Cochrane-Fountain City was first-place in Division 2, Ladysmith took second place and Hammond St. Croix Central came in third place. Nine schools were honorable mention in Division 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.