WIAC names Marowsky top newcomer
Former Fort Atkinson athlete Mariah Marowsky was named newcomer of the year on Tuesday for her performance as a freshman swimmer at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh this season.
The most recent success Marowsky had was setting two UW-Oshkosh records at the WIAC women's swim and diving championship on Saturday in Brown Deer. Marowsky finished top three in all three events she competed in.
Marowsky was a five-time medal winner at WIAA Division 2 individual state swim meets while at Fort Atkinson. She graduated in 2019.
Weston wins scholar-athlete award
Bailey Weston, a former Fort Atkinson athlete, was selected as the recipient of the 2020 WIAC Judy Kruckman Women's Swimming & Diving Scholar-Athlete Award.
The senior UW-Whitewater student-athlete is majoring in biology with a minor in chemistry and owns a 3.53 grade point average. She has been a member of four straight College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America All-America Teams. Weston is a three-time member of the WIAC Scholastic Honor Roll and been recognized on UW-Whitewater's Dean's List.
In the pool, Weston is a 17-time WIAC medalist, including a five-time champion.
Spies commits to Viterbo
Current Jefferson senior Cassidy Spies signed a commitment on Wednesday to join a Jefferson County contingency of volleyball players competing at Viterbo College in La Crosse.
Spies was a first-team, all-Rock Valley Conference selection as a sophomore, junior and senior.
She will be joined as an incoming freshman by Fort Atkinson athlete Rylie Steffes, who signed earlier this month, and will join former Fort Atkinson athletes Katie Frohmader and Miah Garant as well as Rekha Drevlow of Lake Mills and Maya Roberts of Watertown.
