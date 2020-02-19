WIAC names Marowsky top newcomer
Former Fort Atkinson athlete Mariah Marowsky was named newcomer of the year on Tuesday for her performance as a freshman swimmer at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh this season.
The most recent success Marowsky had was setting two UW-Oshkosh records at the WIAC women's swim and diving championship on Saturday in Brown Deer. Marowsky finished top three in all three events she competed in.
Marowsky was a five-time medal winner at WIAA Division 2 individual state swim meets while at Fort Atkinson. She graduated in 2019.
