Justin Beaver’s 1-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left in the 2005 NCAA Division III quarterfinals led UW-Whitewater to a 44-41 win over Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore. Beaver was inducted into the UW-Whitewater Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend.
When Justin Beaver stepped foot on the UW-Whitewater campus as a freshman from nearby Palmyra-Eagle High School in 2004, the Warhawks had never won a national championship in football.
Quickly, that all changed in a big way. UW-W finished national runner-up to Mount Union in 2005 and 2006 with the former marking the program’s first-ever trip to the Stagg Bowl. Beaver, a 5-foot-9, 200-pound tailback, became the featured back in 2005 after Colin Burns, who ran for 1,400 yards in 2004, saw his career sidelined due to injury. Beaver amassed a then-school record 2,494 yards in 2005. As a senior in 2007, Beaver became the first and to date only Warhawk to win the Gagliardi Trophy, the Division III equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.
For these accomplishments and plenty more, Beaver was inducted into the UW-Whitewater Athletics Hall of Fame at halftime of last Saturday’s 30-27 win over River Falls on homecoming.
“It was a tremendous time,” Beaver said of the four years he was a Warhawk. “I’m now a teacher because of the education I got at Whitewater. To this day, I still use the material given to me while at Whitewater to teach my students.
“The experience was awesome. I wouldn’t take it back for the world. I’d go back if I could. I can’t talk them into giving me any more eligibility though. It was one of the best times of my life.”
UW-W, in head coach Lance Leipold’s first year at the helm, beat Mount Union 31-21 to win the national championship in 2007, when Beaver was a senior. It was the first of six national titles in an eight-season span before Leipold departed for Buffalo, where he spent six seasons before being hired at Kansas, where he has been the coach the last two years.
“It’s been amazing to see Coach Leipold, coach (Brian) Borland and coach (Chris) Simpson have the success they have had,” Beaver said. “I could see from how hard they worked while I was at Whitewater that big things would be in store. I’m happy for them and I hope it continues.”
Beaver was a three-time first team All-American, two-time Gagliardi Trophy finalist and three-year first team All-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference selection, helping the Warhawks earn three conference titles. As a senior in 2007, he was named WIAC Player of the Year, WIAC Football Max Sparger Scholar-Athlete, D3football.com Offensive Player of the Year, while totaling school records in rushing attempts (444) and yards (2,455). Beaver later earned spots on the WIAC All-Time Team, which was created as part of the league’s Centennial celebration in 2012, and D3football’s 2000s All-Decade first team.
One of the most decorated student-athletes in program history, Beaver currently ranks second all time in rushing attempts (1,118) and yards (6,584), third in rushing touchdowns (44) and fifth in average yards per carry (5.89). He graduated with a bachelor’s in physical education (K-12) in 2008.
“There were a lot of emotions when I found out I would be inducted,” Beaver said. “It was mainly excitement and thankfulness for the people who contributed to my success. The first people I called were my former teammates and my grandparents.”
Travis Reuland, a 2003 graduate of Palmyra-Eagle, and Beaver were quite the tandem—unless you were a defensive coordinator—in the prep and collegiate ranks. Palmyra-Eagle made it to Level 3 in 2001 and Level 4 in 2002 with both future Warhawks in the fold. Those are the program’s two most successful playoff showings ever. Reuland was also one of the guys who helped spring holes for Beaver to burst through at Whitewater.
“My success does not happen without the play of our offensive line and the other Whitewater guys who opened up gigantic holes for me to run through,” Beaver said. “Both sets of my grandparents were there for me from a young age on, so I’d like to thank them. Coach Doug Parker at Palmyra-Eagle and coach Bob Berezowitz, who was my head coach for three seasons at Whitewater, was a father figure. I’m thankful for them as well.”
Beaver is now a physical education and health teacher at Sun Prairie West High School. He keeps close tabs on the Warhawks and has enjoyed watching the program’s brand gain prominence nationally.
“Coach Kevin Bullis has done a fantastic job keeping momentum going,” Beaver said. “The WIAC is a tough place to play. When you talk about that you’re from UW-Whitewater, people identify it with successful teams.
“Hopefully the success continues. It would be nice to get another national championship here soon.”
The Warhawks (6-2, 4-1 WIAC) play at UW-Stout this week before closing out the regular season at home against UW-Stevens Point next week.
For Beaver, he carries forward lifelong friendships from playing football in addition to fond memories of the Warhawks’ on-field success.
“None of the success happens without your teammates and coaches,” Beaver said. “I remember fun celebrations in the locker room. Developing new bonds and building those in my college career was meaningful.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.