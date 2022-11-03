Beaver

Justin Beaver’s 1-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left in the 2005 NCAA Division III quarterfinals led UW-Whitewater to a 44-41 win over Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore. Beaver was inducted into the UW-Whitewater Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend.

When Justin Beaver stepped foot on the UW-Whitewater campus as a freshman from nearby Palmyra-Eagle High School in 2004, the Warhawks had never won a national championship in football.

Quickly, that all changed in a big way. UW-W finished national runner-up to Mount Union in 2005 and 2006 with the former marking the program’s first-ever trip to the Stagg Bowl. Beaver, a 5-foot-9, 200-pound tailback, became the featured back in 2005 after Colin Burns, who ran for 1,400 yards in 2004, saw his career sidelined due to injury. Beaver amassed a then-school record 2,494 yards in 2005. As a senior in 2007, Beaver became the first and to date only Warhawk to win the Gagliardi Trophy, the Division III equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.

