Fort’s state-bound boys swimmers have stayed the course during their careers, weathered challenging times and spent countless hours honing their crafts.
Now, it’s time to enjoy the fruits of their labor.
Fort Atkinson’s 200 and 400 yard freestyle relays of seniors Kade Eske, Charlie Schenck, Ethan Larson and junior Hayden Kincaid will represent the program at Friday’s WIAA Division 2 State Championships at Waukesha South High School Natatorium.
Timed swim finals begin at 5:30 p.m. and the event is also being live-streamed on the WIAA.TV.
Several hours after last Saturday’s sectional in Plymouth had concluded, all the results statewide had been entered and it became official that both relays had advanced to state, marking the first time the Blackhawks would be represented at the big meet since 2019.
“There were a lot of emotions when we found out we were moving on, mostly joy,” Eske said. “It’s a hard season mentally and physically. It’s a lot of commitment for a student-athlete. It was overwhelming joy. This is the first time for myself and my teammates to be at state, so it’s a big deal.”
The 200 free relay posted a time of 1 minute, 34 seconds last week, placing second at sectionals, and is seeded ninth with an outside chance at a top-six finish and medal. Fort’s 400 free relay, which posted a time of 3:30 to place third at sectionals, is seeded 13th.
The Blackhawks have PR’ing on their minds come Friday.
“We just have to go out as hard as we can,” Eske said. “There’s no standard we’re trying to set. Just go faster than sectionals.”
“I was super surprised and excited we were able to make it,” Kincaid added. “I knew we were seeded high. When we dropped eight seconds on our 400 free relay, that was a game changer. I knew we had a lot of potential left in us and I know state’s going to be a big week for us.”
Roughly 75 percent of the way through the season, it became apparent these two relays — with these four swimmers on them — had the best chances of advancing.
“Since last year, our relays have done pretty well,” Schenck said. “At sectionals last year, we were only a second off from state. Our coach Evan Hill knew to push us hard. We weren’t sure which relays were going to do well until three quarters of the way into the season. Evan figured out who would be in what relay and have a better chance of advancing.
“Part of me will be happy on Friday swimming at state. My career is ending a great note with going to state, which is all I can ask for in my final season as a Blackhawk. I’m kind of nervous too. Going to state is a big thing. I’m happy that it’s happening and I plan to push it hard and give it everything I’ve got.”
Eske swims the opening leg of both relays while Kincaid and Schenck occupy the middle two spots and Larson swims anchor, something he relishes.
“Swimming last is a great opportunity,” Larson said. “The feeling of finishing it off is great. The outcome is not necessarily determined by me, but it’s a great opportunity to finish off relay in that way. By that point, you can see how the race is going to end, which makes my adrenaline pump even harder. The atmosphere is intense and that pushes me to swim faster.”
Hill noticed this season that this quartet seem to feed off the energy of being on a relay, with teammates in tow, and swam more effectively in that setting.
“I started realizing about halfway through this season that Hayden, in my opinion, is a straight-up relay swimmer,” Hill said. “That’s not to knock him in the 50 and 100 free individual races.
“He swims faster and harder when there’s other guys counting on him. These guys are hooting and hollering when their teammate is on the blocks. It’s the same thing for Charlie. When he hits the water, it’s game on and go, go. It’s easy for me to put them in the middle.
“They set it up well for Ethan whether it’s running guys down or holding our position. Ethan lets it go as the anchor. Kade doesn’t have the strongest individual starts. With it being a relay start, he knows he can’t let his teammates down and lets it loose as well.”
Kincaid is the lone non-senior of the bunch but still feels camaraderie with his older teammates.
“With them being all seniors, we still have a great sense of togetherness,” Kincaid said. “Even though I’m a junior, I get along with them well and with my younger teammates as well. There will be a lot lost next year with a lot of the team gone, but that will allow us to grow together better.
“I’m happy to make it to state. I know I might not be able to make it next year. I want to make this year count and then when it’s over have the best senior year I can have.
“I love having so many seniors around right now. When next year comes, I’ll be a senior and can teach people how to swim faster and better instead of others taking that role. Our relays will be much different next season and my whole swim experience will be changed.”
Larson noted swimming was the biggest challenge he’s faced. He also knows having been a high school swimmer will prepare him well down the road.
“The fact I’ve worked as hard as I have the last four years in this sport to finish the season on such a high note, regardless of the outcome, I’ll be very grateful of the experience,” Larson said. “I’m equally grateful that I can experience state with the people I’ll be able to.
“Swim has helped me realize I have far more mental fortitude than I thought I had. It’s physically and mentally draining. It’s taught me how to manage time and place value on other things.
“The ability to be with my friends and work hard at the same time has allowed me to see the value in hard work. Being able to work hard while having fun will carry with me for the rest of my life.”
Eske is honored and grateful to cap his career at state.
“Swim team is a team sport,” Eske said. “You swim individually, but the relays you’re on take work with these guys all season to grow together and shape the relay. That has a lot of specialness to do it with these guys.”
Hill wants these four athletes to soak in the experience of state.
“It was cool to see two relays get through because it shows how hard they’ve worked all season,” Hill said. “In practices, they were consistently racing each other and pushing themselves.
“When we found out last week about advancing, we talked about accomplishing our goal as a team of being represented at state. Now, it’s about soaking in the moment and going out and getting two PRs.
“This is the biggest stage for high school swim in Wisconsin. I want our guys to be in the moment, leave it all in the pool and don’t take anything for granted. They’re worked their butts off all year. On Friday, it’ll be about doing what they’re ready to do.”
