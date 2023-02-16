Blackhawks reach state

Fort Atkinson’s 200 and 400 yard freestyle relays will compete at the WIAA Division 2 State Championships at Waukesha South High School Natatorium on Friday. Pictured from left are seniors Kade Eske and Charlie Schenck, junior Hayden Kincaid and senior Ethan Larson.

 Contributed

Fort’s state-bound boys swimmers have stayed the course during their careers, weathered challenging times and spent countless hours honing their crafts.

Now, it’s time to enjoy the fruits of their labor.

