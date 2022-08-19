Jacob Raglin
Whitewater defensive lineman Jacob Raglin tackles a McFarland ball carrier in this Sept. 17, 2021, file photo. Raglin, a senior, will be a key contributor to the Whippets’ defense in 2022.

 Calahan Steed

WHITEWATER -- The Whippets are thrilled to have a 15-player senior class.

The program hopes the four-year players lead the way as Whitewater, which went 2-7 last season, seeks its first playoff berth since 2009.

