BEAVER DAM — The Jefferson summer baseball team gave up just three hits in a 5-1 win over Beaver Dam Monday night at Beaver Dam High School.
Isaiah Hoffman earned the win on the mound with four innings pitched, allowing two hits and one run. Tyler Butina pitched the final three innings of the game, surrendering one hit, allowing no runs and striking out six batters. Butina also collected three hits at the plate.
Logan Wagner matched Butina with three hits and added two RBIs and a run. Haygen Miller recorded two RBIs to go along with one run and a hit.
Jefferson scored the first run of the game in the top of the third and added two more in the top of the fourth after Wagner singled in both Miller and leadoff-hitter Reese Fetherston.
Beaver Dam scored a run in the bottom of the inning off a wild pitch, the team’s lone score of the day.
Miller batted in Aaron Heine and Spencer Wade in the top of the seventh inning for the final runs of the game.
JEFFERSON 5, BEAVER DAM 1
Jefferson 001 2002 — 5 10 1
Beaver Dam 000 1000 — 1 3 5
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Hoffman (W-4-2-1-4-3), Butina (3-1-0-1-6); BD: Soto (L-6-8-1-0-6), Riesen (1-2-2-1-1)
Leading hitters — J: Fetherston 2x4, Wagner 3x4, Butina 3x4, Hoffman 2B; BD: Pawicz 2B
