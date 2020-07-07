JEFFERSON — The Fort Atkinson summer baseball team may have came out with a lack of enthusiasm in its opener on Thursday.
But a win against rival Jefferson brought some energy back. That paired with the possible realization that summer league games, however low-stakes they may be, will be all the players will have to remember the 2020 high school baseball season.
“From a player standpoint I still think they are feeling it out,” Fort Atkinson head coach Andy Schwantes said. “They’re seeing what the intensity level is and where the competitive level would be. They’re not naive to the fact that we’re not really playing for anything. It’s more about playing baseball, competing, having a chance to improve.
“I felt like last week when we played it was dead to a certain degree, but last night I felt like there was lot more intensity for the guys. Part of it was probably because we were playing Jefferson.”
Fort Atkinson scored four runs the final two innings to earn a 5-2 victory over rival Jefferson Monday night at Fischer Field.
“The kids are excited to be playing just because everything else has been shutdown for them,” Jefferson head coach Greg Fetherston said. “Baseball is pretty much the only thing they can do right now.”
Jefferson led Fort Atkinson, 2-1, going into the seventh inning after RBIs from Spencer Wade and Haygen Miller in the bottom of the sixth inning.
But, Fort Atkinson tied the game with a run in the seventh and added three more in the eighth to earn the victory. James Vander Mause collected two hits and a pair of wins to help lead the Fort offense.
Ethan Heagney got the start for Fort Atkinson and pitched four innings, allowing three hits and no runs. Jared Vogel started for Jefferson and tossed 5 2/3 innings of work, allowing one hit, no earned runs and striking out eight.
Both Schwantes and Fetherston noted baseball has been a great outlet for kids to go out and do something, but they are also taking lots of precautions to keep players safe.
While the Fort Atkinson Generals are not currently playing exhibitions games, the Jefferson Blue Devils are.
Three Jefferson seniors — Reese Fetherston, Logan Wagner and Jared Vogel — are also playing for the Blue Devils. So for that trio, they get a few more chances to play baseball in a Jefferson uniform.
“Coach (Ryan) Wagner has given three of the guys an opportunity to play,” Fetherston said. “I know my son especially, they feel like they’re playing with their role models.
“They get the best of both worlds. They still get to come play for the high school team and play with their buddies.”
For the other seniors and players who only get the chance to play summer baseball, they’ll have to cherish the opportunity.
“I think they appreciate all being together now in more of a team setting,” Schwantes said.
“They value that. We have a good group in general so the chemistry is pretty high. I’m sure that period in the spring where we weren’t able to do anything wore on them.”
“The six seniors that are playing this summer, we’re letting them play every game and letting them fulfill at least some kind of season so they have something to remember as their senior year of baseball,” Fetherston said.
FORT ATKINSON 5, JEFFERSON 2
Fort Atkinson 001 000 13 — 5 7 2
Jefferson 000 002 00 — 2 3 5
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — FA: Heagney (4-3-0-3-3), Sayre (1-0-1-4-1), Jensen (1-0-0-1-1), Heederik (W-2-0-0-3-0); J: Vogel (5.2-1-0-2-8), Wagner (L-2.1-6-4-1-4).
Leading hitters — FA: Vander Mause 2x4, Jensen 2B, Kienbaum 2x2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.