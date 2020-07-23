LAKE MILLS — One run in the ninth inning made the difference for the Jefferson summer baseball team, who defeated Lake Mills, 2-1, Wednesday in Lake Mills.
Jefferson scored the first run of the game in the top of the sixth inning, with Isiah Hoffman scoring a run off an error.
Lake Mills tied the game in the bottom of the seventh inning with a home run.
With two outs in the top of the ninth, Aaron Heine singled in Tanner Pinnow to give Jefferson a 2-1 advantage.
The game just saw seven hits in total, with Jefferson collecting three and Lake Mills recording four. Tyler Danielson pitched six innings, surrendering two hits and no earned runs. He also struck out nine batters. Evan Neitzel tossed the final three innings, striking out three batters.
JEFFERSON 2, LAKE MILLS 1
Jefferson 000 001 001 — 2 3 1
Lake Mills 000 000 100 — 1 4 5
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — J: Danielson (6-2-0-2-9), Neitzel (W-3-2-1-0-3); LM: Peyton (L-5-3-1-1-5), Elijah (4-0-0-3-3)
Leading hitters — LM: Ethan HR
