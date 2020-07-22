The Fort Atkinson summer baseball team was swept by Monona Grove in a doubleheader Tuesday night in Fort Atkinson.
Monona Grove won the first game, 8-7, and the second contest, 12-4.
James Vander Mause and Jay Rueth both collected four hits between the two games. Vander Mause recorded four RBIs, while Rueth collected three on the day.
Beaver Dam 12, Jefferson 1
JEFFERSON — Beaver Dam scored nine runs in two innings to earn a decisive win over the Jefferson summer baseball team.
Jared Vogel collected the only RBI of the game for Jefferson. Tyler Butina recorded a double and a run, while Haygen Miller had the only triple in the contest.
Beaver Dam outhit Jefferson, 13-3.
BEAVER DAM 12, JEFFERSON 1
Beaver Dam 004 5003 — 12 13 1
Jefferson 100 0000 — 1 3 3
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — BD: Biel (W-7-3-1-0-6); J: Vogel (L-3.2-8-8-4-1), Danielson (0.1-1-0-0-0), Wagner (3-4-3-2-1)
Leading hitters — BD: Soto 3x4 (2B), Boschert 2B, Biel 2B, Wike 4x5 (2B); J: Butina 2B, Miller 3B
