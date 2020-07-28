The Fort Atkinson summer baseball team defeated Delavan-Darien, 5-3, in an exhibition game Monday night at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson.
Fort Atkinson scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, with Ethan Heagney, Justice Rueth and James Vander Mause all scoring runs in the inning. The three-run spurt gave Fort a 3-2 lead heading into the second inning.
Fort Atkinson also scored in the third and fourth inning to increase its lead to 5-2.
Fort Atkinson will have senior night when the team hosts Arrowhead on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Fort closes out summer play Wednesday versus Middleton at 5:30 p.m.
