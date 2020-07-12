After a loss to Fort Atkinson last Monday, the Jefferson baseball team evened the summer series against its rivals with a 4-2 victory Friday at the senior legion tournament at Jones Park in Fort Atkinson.
Tied 2-2 in the eighth inning, Jared Vogel hit a two-run homer to give Jefferson a 4-2 lead. Fort Atkinson put the game-tying run at the plate in the bottom of the final inning, but a fly out ended the contest.
Logan Wagner pitched 7 1/3 innings for Jefferson, giving up one earned run and striking out four batters. For Fort Atkinson, Seth Draeger went the eight-inning distance, giving up four earned runs and striking out five. Fort’s Nolan Jensen led all hitters with two hits.
Also at the tournament Friday, Haygen Miller hit a walk-off single to help Jefferson to a 3-2 victory over Oconomowoc.
On Saturday, Isiah Hoffman led Jefferson to a 6-0 win against St. Mary’s. Hoffman pitched a shutout, striking out 10 and allowing just two hits. He also collected three hits and a pair of RBIs.
Jefferson was defeated by Racine, 9-5, in the team’s tournament finale Sunday.
Fort Atkinson lost to Racine Saturday morning, 11-1, but bounced back with a 7-3 victory over St. Mary’s later in the day. Fort was defeated in its tournament finale by Oconomowoc, 6-3.
Racine won the tournament with a 4-0 record.
